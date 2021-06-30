Leo Messi’s contract with Barça ends today after more than 17 years

The top 15

Many players conclude a contract this June 30 with the Argentine Leo Messi as the most outstanding and the most valuable of them all. His possible and expected renewal with FC Barcelona seems that it will still take longer to take place. The one from Rosario has been linked to Barça for a total of 17 years and three months.

In addition to Messi, the Spanish central Sergio Ramos ends 16 seasons at Real Madrid and could continue his career in the Premier League or at French PSG as the main options.

Messi, Ramos: most valuable players ending contract in 2021

15 Patrick van Aanholt – Crystal Palace – Market value: € 7m

14 Andros Townsend – Tottenham – Market value: € 7m

13 Robin Quaison – Mainz – Market value: € 7.5m

12 Ryan Bertrand – Southampton – Market value: € 8m

11 Joshua King – Everton – Market value: € 8m

10 Marko Dmitrovic – SD Eibar – Market value: € 8 million

9 Jérôme Boateng – Bayern – Market value: € 8.5 M

8 Jeffrey Schlupp – Crystal Palace – Market value: € 9 million

7 Marcos Paulo – Fluminense – Market value: € 9 M

6 Sergio Ramos – Real Madrid – € 10 M

5 Nikola Maksimovic – SSC Napoli – € 10 M

4 Elseid Hysaj – SSC Naples – € 13 M

3 Santos Borré – River Plate – € 17 M

2 Gianluigi Donnarumma – AC Milan – € 60m

1 Lionel Messi – FC Barcelona – € 80 M

River Plate’s Colombian striker Rafael Santos Borré is another of the most valuable players who will be free from tomorrow. The 25-year-old striker is third in the ranking with a market value of 17 million euros.

Marko Dmitrovic close to Sevilla FC and Fabián Balbuena of Real Betis

Also among the top finishers are goalkeepers Gianluigi Donnarumma and Marko Dmitrovic. The Serbian is close to Sevilla FC and the Italian international has been associated with PSG for weeks.

The Peruvian central Luis Abram, on the radar of several LaLiga teams, the former Sevilla player Stevan Jovetic or the Paraguayan defender Fabián Balbuena who follows Real Betis are among the players who end their contract this June 30.

