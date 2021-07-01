Leo Messi, without a contract: the most valuable free players on the market

Players without a team

We are at July 1, 2021 and Leo Messi’s contract with FC Barcelona has ended. With a market value of € 80 million, the six-time Ballon d’Or winner is the most valuable free agent in Transfermarkt history. Despite this, the Barça club is not worried about this fact, because according to what sources from the Catalan entity assured the . agency yesterday, the will of both parties is to sign the new contract “as soon as possible”.

In theory, it is still possible that the 34-year-old Argentine star signs for another team at zero cost. Messi, who is currently contesting the Copa América in Brazil with the Albiceleste, has yet to make a final decision on his future. The player has been linked to PSG as a possible destination if he finally decides to change of scene.

Messi, Donnarumma, Ramos: the most valuable free players of 2021

23 Stefan Jovetic – AS Monaco – Market value: € 5m

22 Fabián Balbuena – West Ham – Market value: € 5 M

21 Diego Costa – Without club since January 1 – Market value: € 6 million

20 Mamadou Sakho Crystal Palace – Market value: € 6 million

19 Luis Abram – Vélez – Market value: € 6.8 M

18 Alex Teixeira | No club since January 1 | Market value: € 7 million

17 Patrick van Aanholt – Crystal Palace – Market value: € 7m

16 Andros Townsend – Crystal Palace – Market value: € 7m

15 John Lundstram – Sheffield United – Market value: € 7m

14 Robin Quaison – Mainz – Market value: € 7.5 M

13 Ryan Bertrand – Southampton – Market value: € 8m

12 Joshua King – Everton – Market value: € 8m

11 Marko Dmitrovic – SD Eibar – Market value: € 8 million

10 Jérôme Boateng – Bayern – Market value: € 8.5m

9 Jeffrey Schlupp – Crystal Palace – Market value: € 9 M

8 Marcos Paulo – Fluminense – Market value: € 9 M

7 Paulinho – Guangzhou FC – Market value: € 9.5 M

6 Sergio Ramos – Real Madrid – € 10 M

5 Nikola Maksimovic – SSC Napoli – € 10 M

4 Elseid Hysaj – SSC Naples – € 13 M

3 Santos Borré – River Plate – € 17 M

2 Gianluigi Donnarumma – AC Milan – € 60M

1 Lionel Messi – FC Barcelona – € 80 M

However, the most likely option is for Messi to stay in Barcelona for two more years, possibly later going to MLS. His continuity can be seen favored, among other things, by the signing of his best friend Sergio Agüero from Manchester City, as well as by the arrival of Memphis Depay, two new faces that should increase Barça’s competitiveness. The reinforcements were a demand from Messi last year when he declared his intention not to renew.

Sergio Ramos and Jérôme Boateng leave Real Madrid and Bayern

Even more open than Messi’s future is that of many other players with high market values ​​who can sign for a new club immediately and with the freedom card. This is the case of the Spanish Sergio Ramos. The 35-year-old defender is leaving Real Madrid after 16 seasons and could continue his career in the Premier League or at French PSG as more likely options. Furthermore, Jérôme Boateng is leaving Bayern Munich and his fate is still unclear.

More predictable is what will happen with the second most valuable player without a team on the market after Messi, Gianluigi Donnarumma. The goalkeeper (60 million market value) is leaving AC Milan and in all probability I will join PSG as soon as the European Championship with the Italian team is over.

As for the third in the ranking, Colombian striker and former River Plate player Rafael Santos Borré seems to be close to signing for Eintracht Frankfurt of the Bundesliga, as reported by both Colombia and Germany.

Dmitrovic close to Sevilla FC and Fabián Balbuena of Real Betis

Likewise, Serbian goalkeeper Marko Dmitrovic is close to Sevilla FC after ending his tie with SD Eibar. The Peruvian central Luis Abram, on the radar of several LaLiga teams, the former Sevilla player Stevan Jovetic or the Paraguayan defender Fabián Balbuena, followed by Real Betis, are also among the free footballers since this Thursday, July 1.

