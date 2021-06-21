Leo Messi will equal the record of Mascherano

06/21/2021 at 7:05 AM CEST

Another record for Leo Messi. In Argentina-Paraguay, of the third day of Group A of the Copa América, (at 02:00 CEST,) the 10 will tie with his former teammate at Barça, Javier Mascherano, as the footballer who defended the Albiceleste the most times. There will be 147 caps.

Leo is already the top scorer in the history of his team, with 73 goals, and, in the continental tournament that is being played in Brazil, he will climb the podium alone as the footballer who played the most with Argentina. On the verge of turning 34, the star of astros has huge statistics, whether dressed as a Blaugrana or Albiceleste, to which must be added the intangibles that he contributes. For this reason, he is the best of all time regardless of who he weighs.

A STAR MESSI

In this Copa América in Brazil, Messi is carrying a rejuvenated team on his shoulders. He scored in the debut against Chile (1-1) to another former Barça player, the goalkeeper Claudio Bravo, in a splendid direct free kick. And he was again key in the victory against Uruguay of Luis Suarez (1-0), gestating a customized assistance to the Betic Guido Rodríguez.His coach, Lionel Scaloni, is delighted with the contribution of the Blaugrana star: “I think the leadership of Messi it is always the same on the court. Outside he is a spectacular boy, who leads the group as he has always done, “says the coach.

The victory has injected self-esteem and bonanza to the Scaloni team, who are now seeking confirmation in the tournament in a clash that demands, like all meetings with Paraguay. The fierce team led by Eduardo Berizzo debuted defeating Bolivia (3-1). “Paraguay is a very uncomfortable, very difficult opponent, who knows what he’s playing at and also has a great coach,” he says. Scaloni.

Argentina will return to step on the National Stadium in Brasilia knowing the result of Uruguay-Chile, in which Celeste cannot afford another setback after its failed debut. Regardless of what happens at the Pantanal Arena, an Albiceleste victory would practically ensure one of the first two positions in the group, which means avoiding Brazil until a hypothetical final at the Maracana.

PRAISE TO KUN AGÜERO

Leo will have Lautaro as attack partners and, most likely, Di Maria, who will replace the headdress Nico González. The ‘Kun’, for the third consecutive game, he will start from the bench. In order to Scaloni, the brand new signing of Barça is the reserve of Lautaro and, at the moment, you don’t want to change the schema, with two nines, to give you input. The technician, however, has praised Omen: “it is getting better every day and for us it represents an important contribution”. So far, the former City player has only played 10 minutes in the entire tournament, it was in his debut against Chile when the Albiceleste desperately sought the winning goal.

THE ARGENTINA-PARAGUAY ALIGNMENTS

Argentina: Emiliano Martínez; Montiel, Cristian Romero, Otamendi, Marcos Acuña; De Paul, Guido Rodríguez, Palacios; Di Maria, Leo Messi and Lautaro Martínez.

Paraguay: Silva; Espínola, Gustavo Gómez, Alonso, Arzamendia; Villasanti, Piris; Alejandro Romero, Almirón, Ángel Romero; and Ávalos.

Referee: Referee: Jesús Valenzuela (Venezuela)

Stadium: National Mané Garrincha (Brasilia)

Schedule: At 02:00 CEST.