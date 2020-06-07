There is little left for the restart of the League. Barcelona worked out this Saturday on the Camp Nou lawn to prepare for next Saturday’s game in Son Moix against Mallorca. And he has done so with a special guest. Leo Messi has gone green to do specific work along with Nelson Semedo, although everything points to the Argentine being able to be available for the return of the competition despite his injury to the quadriceps.

Leo’s presence is vital for Barcelona. A few days ago he set off all the alarms when training in the gym. At first it was said that he did not have any physical problems, however, this Friday the club confirmed that he had a contracture in the quadriceps of his right leg and his presence in Son Moix is ​​between questions. The statement put all Barcelona fans on edge, since there are 11 games left to finish the League and they need their star to be able to revalidate the title of champions.

One day after the publication of the medical report, Messi jumped onto the Camp Nou lawn to train alone. Although he did not exercise with the group, the fact that he stepped on the green represents an advance in his recovery. Everything indicates that on Monday he will train normally with the rest of his teammates and Setién will have him available for the league debut after the break due to the coronavirus, which is great news for the Santander coach.

His injury made Barça tremble. There is a lot at stake in this final stretch of the season and, considering that they are going to play two games a week, a minor injury can cause them to miss several games. That would mean a downturn for the Catalan team because they do not know how to live without it. That is why the club has boasted of its star on social networks after it jumped onto the field after several days without training.