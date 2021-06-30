Leo Messi, the most decisive player in the Copa América

06/30/2021 at 4:22 PM CEST

Leo Messi is the one who rules in the Copa América 2021 ahead of Neymar Jr. and any other crack. What the star of stars has done in the regular phase has tremendous merit with an Argentina in full generational change and the Blaugrana reach the quarterfinals in full.

Neither Cavani, nor Suárez, nor Neymar, nor Miguel Borja … the Copa América striker is Leo with three goals in four games: the first in a spectacular free-kick that his former colleague Claudio Bravo nothing could do to stop it in 1-1 against Chile; the second from a penalty against Bolivia and the third, with which he ratified his double against La Verde (1-4), with a splendid Vaseline after a deep pass from Kun. The three goals executed with the left foot, which confirm it as the highest scorer in the history of Albiceleste (reaches 75 goals), in a special tournament in which he beat Javier Mascherano and is already the most international (148 games) with his team.

#America Cup 🏆 Elite level! The Agüero🇦🇷Messi duo left us this fantastic goal to remember 🤩 🇧🇴 Bolivia 🆚 Argentina 🇦🇷 # VibraElContinente #VibraOContinente pic.twitter.com/BgGfawBfKk – Copa América (@CopaAmerica) June 29, 2021

His scoring incidence of Leo with his Argentina is solid, since he has given two assists: to the Betic Guido Rodríguez, in the 1-0 victory against Paraguay, and the Sevilla player Papu Gomez, in the first goal of the win against Bolivia. Five of the seven Argentine goals bear the seal of Leo, to which must be added the start of the play in the goal of Papu Gómez in the victory against Uruguay (1-0).

Leo not only leads the goals and attendance section of the tournament, but he has also been the player with the most shots on goal (14), of which 10 were between the three suits (it is also the first in this section). He is also the one who dribbled the most (30) and did so positively in these duels (22).

SCALONI’S PLAN WORKS

Lionel Scaloni, with whom the ’10’ has a very good relationship, mainly asks his star to make a difference. It’s what he’s done his entire career Leo and what he is executing with precision on the punished Brazilian playing fields. Messi is released from bearing exclusively the responsibility of basing the offensive gameWhat happens is that its quality is so many carats that it obviously ends up channeling the scoring actions.

Happy with his role and realized by the progression of an undefeated Argentina (with three victories and a draw) in a complicated group with rials of the stature of Uruguay, Chile and Paraguay, the ’10’ faces the decisive phase of the tournament. From Saturday to Saturday, the Albiceleste will play the tournament in three heads or tails matches. The first obstacle is Ecuador, in the quarterfinals, scheduled on Saturday (at 03:00 CEST) at the Goiania Olympic Stadium.

If a logical script is applied, Argentina would have to play on Tuesday, in Brasilia, the semifinals against the winner of the Uruguay-Colombia crossing, which will be played on Saturday at the Nilton Santos stadium, in Rio de Janeiro.

Brazil, the number 1 candidate for the title, is on the other side of the table so the crossing with Argentina is only possible in the grand final of Maracana, on Saturday, July 10. Those of Tite, In the quarterfinals, they have a cheating match with Chile on Friday, a very combative team with experience in key matches, which maintains the spine that won the 2015 and 2016 editions.