Leo Messi, the best scorer, against a rival, Levante, whom he always thrashes

05/11/2021 at 12:49 CEST

One of the favorite prey of Leo Messi. The I raised, next league rival of BarçaHe has seen how in the 22 games he has played against the Argentine star, he has scored a total of 23 goals.

It is one of the teams that has scored the most and only lost once to him on the field. It was at the beginning of the 19/20 season when he could do nothing to avoid the defeat of his team in the City of Valencia, despite opening the scoreboard.

In the current season, Messi has scored 28 goals in the Santander League, which puts him on track to reach his eighth top scorer in domestic competition. The second top scorers, Gerard Moreno Y Karim Benzema, have scored 21. If he ends up succeeding, it would be the fifth consecutive season in which the Argentine star is the league’s top scorer.

The meeting between I raised Y Barcelona It will be held this Tuesday at 10:00 pm at the Ciutat de València. While the Valencians are in the quiet area of ​​the table, Barça wants to continue fighting for the title of League.