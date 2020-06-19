The first part of Sevilla-Barcelona ended with tangana after an entry by Diego Carlos over Luis Suárez. That action opened the thunder box and a fight broke out between players from both teams, in which the sevillistas asked for the expulsion of Leo Messi by a push on Diego Carlos. The Argentine seeks the Brazilian, approached him to reproach him for the action and pushed him with his hands at the neck.

The Brazilian central fell to the ground after contact and the Sevilla players angrily protested the referee, asking him to show Messi the red card. From the VAR they reviewed the action but did not consider that González González, the referee of the match, had made a clear and manifest error in that action, so they did not correct his decision and Leo continued on the field. In fact, it didn’t show him even yellow.

Diego Carlos, on the ground after the push of Messi.

As a result of the push of Messi to Diego Carlos, the spirits get even hotter. Fernando and Busquets faced each other and got to hold on to the shirts in such a way that they had to be separated.