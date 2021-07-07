Leo Messi played with a bloody ankle all the second half

07/07/2021

Act. At 12:22 CEST

The image of Lionel Messi with blood on his ankle generated concern in the Argentine National Team and in the spectators who watched the match against Colombia for the Copa América semifinals. Colombian Frank Fabra committed a harsh infraction that injured the captain.

The play took place at the beginning of the second half. Fabra had entered the court in the complement and went in search of a ball that with the pique he could not control and fell on Messi’s feet. It was there when he hit the crack’s ankle with a kick.

But Jesús Valenzuela, the match referee, did not sanction the foul, although he stopped the play and He showed the yellow card to the Colombian footballer. Fabra approached Ten to apologize and in the images it was seen how he took advantage of the meeting to ask for the shirt.

The blow affected Messi’s performance for the rest of the game., although he always showed his effort to help the team, when Colombia with Lucho Diaz’s tying goal grew in prominence. And still in pain, he had a clear chance to score late when he slammed a shot into goalkeeper Ospina’s post.