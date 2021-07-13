Leo Messi mother ritual to win Argentina Copa América

07/13/2021 at 2:13 PM CEST

Argentina was proclaimed America’s Cup champion against Neymar’s Brazil, in a very close match that was decided on the side of the ‘albiceleste’ in the 22nd minute after Di María’s goal.

Leo Messi He was chosen the best player of the tournament, both for his great work on the pitch and for his statistics in which he scored four goals and five assists throughout the competition. The star’s mother spoke for a television show where she explained the ritual that he performed before the Argentina game.

The most curious of the declarations of Celia Cuccittini, Leo Messi’s mother, is that the family did not watch the game together, but each one was in a different room with a television. It has even been known that Leo’s wife, Antonella, was not in the same building as her husband’s family since she decided to watch the game at her parents’ home. Celia Cuccittini told a television program how she performed the ritual: surrounded by figures of saints and praying throughout the meeting so that Messi’s team will win the final, something that they finally achieved, thus adding their first major trophy with the Argentine national team.