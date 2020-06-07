The world of football has had Kun Aguero to his great discovery as a public figure and when connecting with fans through his live shows. The Manchester City footballer has made good friends with Ibai Llanos, to the point of mediating to solve a controversy of the well-known presenter and narrator with Lionel Messi.

Ibai and Messi met months ago at an Adidas event, In which both could greet each other, but the images do not leave the youtuber in too good a place, who involuntarily exhibited a certain coldness in his encounter with Messi. “I’m leaving without looking, I really don’t understand this”, Ibai recognized when reviewing the images with Agüero. “But what did you do?”Kun snapped at him, always in a friendly conversation.

However, the striker wanted to have a detail with his friend, which Ibai summarizes very well in the tweet that he introduces to the video. «I was live today talking to Kun about the greeting I made to Messi and while we were talking Messi sends a voice note to WhatsApp Kun to send me a message. How about your day, “wrote the narrator, explaining what was coming next.

Today I was live talking to Kun about the greeting I made to Messi And while we were talking Messi sends a voice note to Kun’s whatsapp to send me a message How about your day pic.twitter.com/mbUmhplBXb – Ibai (@IbaiLlanos) June 6, 2020

Agüero contacted Messi to tell him what he was talking to Ibai and the controversy that had arisen, and the Argentine star did not hesitate to send a voice note in response so that Kun could transmit it to Llanos. “Kun I’m looking at that you’re talking to Ibai, tell him that everything is fine and that nothing happens”, Barcelona’s ’10’ could be heard, which immediately sparked an iconic Ibai celebration from his home.