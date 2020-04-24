Leo Messi leads the refusal of the players of the Barcelona to play again the rest of the season. The Argentine, the most authoritative voice in the dressing room, does not finish seeing with good eyes returning to the competition, although it depends on the Barça club being able to stop the economic collapse he is suffering. The Catalans, like many other clubs in our football, the coronavirus crisis has undermined their accounts and they need the ball to roll again, but the captain and most of the dressing room are not supporters.

Few more authoritative voices are in that booth than Messi’s. Everything goes through the Argentine and his opinion, as captain, weighs heavily. After being one of the most active men when deciding how much the workforce had to be lowered when Barcelona announced that it was going to use an ERTE, Now he positions himself against going back to playing soccer and the vast majority of his teammates support him.

They also supported him in the latest controversies in which the club such as Barçagate has been involved, which damaged the image of the players on the networks, the Abidal’s harsh statements after the dismissal of Valverde. They all go hand in hand with Leo.

They don’t want to play again

As revealed exclusively by OKDIARIO, most of the Barcelona squad are opposed to playing again although finally the circumstances could be given for the competition to resume. There are several reasons that have led players to make a decision that at the moment they only comment on their closest environment and that terrifies the management.

The first of them is that they are not clear that their safety and that of their families can be guaranteed. The fact of playing every 72 hours is going to have them very physically exposed and it will force them to make many trips in a health panorama that is not yet controlled in our country. To this must be added that many of them slip that they do not see fair they have to be subjected to numerous tests when health or law enforcement agencies do not have access to them. They do not want to look bad in the eyes of society.

Also, from the bosom of the Barcelona team, as this media could know, they think it is “absurd” to have to do a preseason for a month and a half of competition, something that would also leave them without holidays. The idea is not liked by the squad in a summer that has been cleared up with the postponement of the Euro Cup and the Copa América.

For this reason, the idea established in a vast majority of them is that the best option would be to end the season and plan the next one directly Despite the consequences that this may have for them and for the club.