Leo Messi joins Cristiano Ronaldo to pay for the treatment of a baby in Serbia

To pay for his treatment, more than two and a half million euros are needed, an amount that is being raised and in which with the help of Leo Messi Y Cristiano Ronaldo is closer to being achieved. A few weeks ago we learned the story of this Serbian baby, because after the Portuguese striker threw his armband to the ground during the last national team stoppage when he canceled a goal against Serbia, someone at the stadium picked it up and handed it over to the association trying to help this child.

The bracelet Cristiano Ronaldo It was delivered to auction and, according to Serbian media, it has served to raise about 64,000 euros. In addition, the Juventus forward, upon learning of his story, wanted to contribute by providing a signed shirt with the dedication: «From Cristiano to Gavrilo, for his victory». The elastic has also been put up for auction in Mozzartbet and that of the Portuguese has joined the Leo Messi, through the intermediation of Miralem Pjanic.

The Argentine forward of Barcelona He also wanted to contribute his signed shirt to try to raise the necessary funds to pay for Gavrilo’s treatment. According to Serbian media they have already raised one million euros.