“Leo Messi is going to stay in Barcelona, ​​he is going to be happy again”

The arrival of Joan Laporta to the presidency of the FC Barcelona opened the debate again and the hope in the fans grew about the future of Lionel messi in the club. There are still no certainties about the captain’s decision, but the good vibes have grown in recent weeks.

André Cury knows the environment of FC Barcelona very well, he worked for several years at the Catalan club from Brazil and was in charge of recommending the transfer of Neymar at the time.

Now he dares to predict the future of Leo Messi, according to his knowledge: “I have almost the certainty that Leo is going to stay in Barcelona, ​​he is going to be happy there again and he is going to make a new team that will play well and in one or two years it will be number 1 in the world again, “he told Radio Continental.

“I know the history of Messi in Barcelona, ​​he had a very good relationship with Laporta and now he’s back. There are many positive things, ”added the Brazilian businessman, who sees Laporta’s convincing power as key to the entire operation.

“Leo’s home is Barcelona and Argentina. Leo loves Argentina, he plays with all his strength in the National Team and in Barcelona as well. What bothered him is that he wanted a competitive team. And the truth is that the club told him that they were going to do it, that they were going to hire one and they hired another. Leo was a little out of this, “Cury closed.