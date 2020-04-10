Accustomed to speaking on the pitch, Leo Messi has experienced a change of attitude in recent months. The captain of the Barcelona He has gone on the attack and does not hesitate to refute anyone through social networks. Eric Abidal, Josep María Bartomeu or the press have been some of its latest victims. The new Messi is no longer silent.

He does not usually respond to the information that speaks about him. Not even to put one word higher than another. Until now. Leo Messi has said: “Enough”. The Barcelona striker has changed his attitude and now he does not hesitate to deny information that he does not consider to be true, whoever is saying it, regardless of who regrets it, even if they come from the mouth of any member of the Barcelona team.

The last reason why Leo Messi has broken his silence has been the publication of a media outlet that pointed to the possible departure of the Argentine star to Inter Milan and another in which he dropped the possibility that the striker had paid the Bail for Ronaldinho to be granted house arrest. Messi used his social networks to brand each of the information “lies” and also added: “What they said in this same media about Newell’s a few weeks ago was also false. Thank goodness no one believes them … ».

However, this was not the only episode in which Leo Messi has come out to refute any information. He did it with Eric Abidal with a very hard message on Instagram and did it again against the Barcelona directive after the stir caused by the alleged lack of will of the Barça players to lower their salary. This Messi is no longer silent.