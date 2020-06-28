Panic at faults Leo Messi caused Celta, by the occurrence of their coach, Óscar García, to invent a way of defending the direct free kick that can only be branded as stupid: placing two players on the posts to try to have three goalkeepers. That genius prevented the offside and, in addition, reduced the number of defenders by two, so they left only Luis Suarez within the small area. The rest was predictable: Messi put it warm for the Uruguayan and 0-1 in Balaídos.

There are times when coaches try to reinvent football and, as they say in Argentina, they screw up. That is what happened to Óscar García at Celta-Barcelona this Saturday. The coach of the Vigo team, recently renewed by the way, invented a way to defend the direct fouls of Leo Messi: placing a player next to each club to have the closest thing to three goalkeepers.

However, this tactical occurrence of Óscar García it caused an immediate situation: avoiding the offside. In this way, the Barcelona players were able to get into the area, which became a macro-party of people. In addition, having two players sewn to the posts, there were also two unmarked Barça footballers within the area, one of them Luis Suárez.

So Messi had a fairly simple decision. Change the direct shot for a warm assist to the head of Luis Suárez. This is how Leo did it and thus, at pleasure, the Uruguayan was able to score the first goal of his career in Balaídos and start to get Celta-Barcelona back on track with 0-1.