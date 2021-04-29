Leo Messi buys a new super luxury apartment in Miami

The soccer superstar, captain of FC Barcelona and the Argentine National Team, has just bought a second luxury condo in Miami for $ 7.3 million.

It is a full-floor unit measuring upwards of 500 m² and with a 195 m² terrace all around. It is basically a mansion in the sky.

Messi got a good deal at a big discount, as the unit was trading at $ 8 million. And the best of all is that you bought it fully furnished, so you will surely be enjoying it this summer.

With wonderful panoramic views down to the last of its corners, the apartment has 4 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms and endless amenities, such as a 1,000-bottle wine cooler.

Regalia Miami is the name of the 39-story tower, where Messi and his family will be occupying the 9th.

The luxurious building on the beach of Sunny Isles, offers its residents 6 swimming pools, a spa, cabanas, direct access to the beach, a gym, a yoga studio, a children’s playhouse, a chef’s kitchen, a bar of champagne and a wine cellar.

The Argentine star is currently the third highest paid athlete in the world, earning approximately $ 105 million annually in salary, bonuses and endorsements.

Messi had previously purchased his first Miami condo 2 1/2 years ago, also in Sunny Isles, for $ 5 million at the Porsche Design Tower, about 10 blocks from it.

However, with this new and more luxurious acquisition, Messi has sounded the alarms of MLS fans, who already link him to David Beckham’s new team, Inter Miami CF.

At this point, the rumors are not far-fetched, since as La Pulga ages, he will have to be thinking about his last stage as a professional footballer.

The possibility of playing in a team like Inter Miami CF makes a lot of sense, since as a franchise player, he would continue to receive a millionaire salary for playing in a less demanding league, as well as living in a heavenly destination like Miami.

At Inter Miami CF, Messi would be very well supported by his compatriots Gonzalo Higuaín, Federico Higuaín, Julián Carranza, Leandro González Pírez and Nicolás Figal, who are already part of the club.

And not only that, the city of Miami has already become a very attractive destination for many celebrities fleeing states like California and New York, with its high taxes, serious homeless problems and strict confinement measures due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

If so, Messi will be enjoying Miami alongside his wife, Antonela Roccuzzo, and their three children, Thiago, Mateo and Ciro.

This is the spa room with hydromassage and relaxation spaces.

Its spacious and elegant kitchen.

The breakfast area.

The formal dining room, with its modern open plan design, adjoins the living room and floor to ceiling windows.

Its impressive 1,000-bottle capacity wine cooler.

The fully equipped gym with everything necessary for a high performance athlete.

The bedroom for your youngest children.

These are some of its bathrooms.

Entrance by elevator.

And finally, its spectacular views.