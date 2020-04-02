They are complicated days for Barcelona. After the umpteenth disagreement between the staff and the management during the negotiation of the ERTE, The culé club faces another challenge in this difficult 2020, the renewal of Leo Messi. The Argentine ends his contract in June next 2021, although he could be released for free at the end of this season.

A priori, Messi wants to continue and has always made it public: “What I feel for this club goes beyond any firm”, expressed the Argentine last December after getting his sixth Ballon d’Or. Beyond his commitment and undoubted love for the club, the latest events fill him with reasons for having been able to change his mind and want to leave Barcelona.

It is not a simple season for Messi. The ’10’ culé has been forced to act as the locker room leader and put out the continuous fires that have shaken the culé environment, always sending a message of union of the wardrobe and stoking the management of Josep María Bartomeu.

Cold war between Messi and the board

The first time was after the controversial interview with Eric abidal. The technical secretary stated that «many players were neither satisfied nor working hard»With Ernesto Valverde. Messi did not hesitate and published a harsh message on his Instagram account: «Those responsible for the area of ​​sports management must also assume their responsibilities and, above all, take charge of the decisions they make. When speaking of players, names should be given because, if not, we are getting dirty all and feeding things that are said and are not true ».

Also after the ‘Barçagate’ scandal, for which the Barça directive was accused of using social networks to defame some ‘enemies’ of the culé dome, among whom Messi was allegedly included. In an interview for Mundo Deportivo, Messi expressed his doubts: «Everything is a little weird».

The leaks in the negotiation between the staff and the board to lower the salary in the midst of football breakdown due to the coronavirus crisis have forced him to intervene by throwing several darts at the board: «It never ceases to amaze us that from within the club there were those who tried to put us under the magnifying glass and tried to add pressure to us », expressed in a statement.

The coming months will be key in negotiating a key renovation for Barcelona Football Club and that it doesn’t come at the best time. Leo wants to continue, but the bad relationship with the management impatient fans of Catalans. Bartomeu has work ahead of him, sitting before the best player in the history of the club and bowing to his demands … if he does not want to go down in history as the president who allowed Messi to go free.