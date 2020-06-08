FC Barcelona player Lionel Messi He trained on Saturday at the Camp Nou lawn, but he did it apart from the rest of his colleagues, As reported by the culé team, which has also explained that the first squad will enjoy rest this Sunday, one week after resuming LaLiga.

Messi, who suffers a contracture in the right quadriceps, did specific work without jumping onto the pitch like the last training sessions. However, this Saturday the Argentine striker was seen on the green of the Culé stadium.

At the end of the session, Messi wrote on his Instagram profile that he is looking forward to “playing” an official match at the Camp Nou. How I missed him, what I want to play here again, “said the ’10’ of Barça, who accompanied his message with a photo looking at the main rostrum of the field.

The first commitment of Barcelona fans will be in front of RCD Mallorca on Saturday June 13, at 10 pm, and FC Barcelona are confident that they can count on Messi for the rerun. The Catalans are leaders with a two point advantage over the real Madrid with 11 days to go until the end of the championship.

As for the rest of the squad, the available players began the session with warm-up exercises and rounds, before moving on to a training match between two teams. All of them participated in that match with the exception of Messi and Nélson Semedo, the club reported.

Setién divided the group into two teams. On the one hand: Ter Stegen, Sergi Roberto, Lenglet, Umtiti, J.Cuenca, Junior, Sergio, Riqui Puig, Rakitic, Braithwaite, Griezmann and Ansu Fati. On the other hand, Neto, Chumi, Piqué, Araujo, Alba, De Jong, Arthur, Vidal, Collado, Suárez and Kike Saverio. The training match ended with victory for the latter team with goals from Piqué, Saverio and Suárez. Both of the losing team was the work of the Danish Braithwaite.