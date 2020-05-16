Not only are the great players in solidarity in these times of crisis. Beyond the great gestures of the Djokovic, Federer or Nadal, there are also tennis players who want to make a difference with their community and help with every grain of sand that is necessary. It is the case of Leo Mayer, who has devised a great proposal to alleviate the economic situation of many of the tennis teachers in his country.

And it is that not only the tournaments have been orphaned of action: many of tennis teachers who earn a living on the slopes have lost a month or two of salary. In countries like Argentina, this can be a very high toll, at times barely costly. Leo Mayer was aware of this and together with his coach and manager, Leo Alonso, he devised a plan: “I wanted to help in some way. One day I called my coach and said:” I want to help, we are going to do something, to put something together. “First we thought about making an online meeting with the aim of giving support to the teachers and trying to keep the students from leaving, but then we came up with the idea that I could give 10 hours of class and play with people. We put it all together in one day because it is already needed, “said the Corrientes.

The current # 118 of the ATP ranking launched his proposal on social networks with the name of #Together we can. The campaign, which went viral throughout Argentina, had a mechanism in which teachers and students are involved. Leo’s idea is to get around 10 classes with him, lasting one hour eacha, among teachers across the country. How is the draw carried out? Each teacher who wants to sign up should send an email to the address given by Mayer until they reach the first 100 emails. Those 100 teachers from all over Argentina would each receive 10 numbers to sell, as if it were a kind of raffle or tombola.

#togetherwe can

Those 10 numbers are sold at a price of $ 1,200 Argentine pesos (around 16 euros) to the students of said professor or to any young person who wants to have the opportunity to train with a former 21 number of the ATP ranking. Thus, each teacher who enrolls in Leo Mayer’s proposal would receive $ 12,000 pesos (around 164 euros), while the young people who have bought that number enter the draw to share a clue with Mayer. And for the unlucky? That class would take place, of course, with the teacher who received the amount.

It is a mutual benefit: teachers get a small inexpensive lifebuoy and young people receive a tennis class, either with its corresponding teacher or with one of the standards of Argentine tennis in the last decade. “The proposal went very well, we have received many emails. I did not think that so many teachers were going to write to us. We will do a home draw, with the numbers in a bag and showing the camera who the winners were. The teachers are the most beaten inside from the world of tennis and they put a lot of claw on everything, “Leo made clear.

Meanwhile, the tennis player in Corrientes quarantines himself with philosophy, trying to savor a totally different life from the one he has experienced in recent years. “I was reunited with my house, which I did not know (laughs). We are doing quite well, although it is new to spend so many hours at home now.” Mayer, in addition, does not deprive himself of entertainments, with one quite peculiar: a semi-professional car racing simulator that he has mounted in the salon. “There are days that I stayed until 4 or 5 in the morning playing, but it helps me for concentration and for visual training.”

