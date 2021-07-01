Leo Horoscope for July 2021

Add these dates to your GCal:Friday, July 9: New Moon in CancerThursday, July 22: Sun enters LeoFriday, July 23: Full Moon in AquariusWednesday, July 28: Jupiter Retrograde enters Aquarius

Between back-to-back eclipses and Mercury Retrograde, everything’s been a little extra extra lately. You’re no stranger to drama (in fact, you often welcome it), but even a theatrical lion like yourself has been a bit fatigued by all this commotion. As we begin July, make an active effort to catch your breath. On July 9, a New Moon in Cancer aligns the Sun and Moon (collectively called “the luminaries”) in the area of ​​your chart associated with your psyche, intuition, and internal experience. This is an excellent time for some much-needed self care. Whether you need to schedule some extra nap time or a trip to the dentist, this lunation is all about prioritizing your wellness. Don’t forget, Leo darling, that our day-to-day schedule directly corresponds with our emotional state When in doubt, do less.

But after honoring your feelings and catching up on sleep, you’ll be ready to party… Leo style. On July 22, the Sun (which just so happens to be your celestial ruler) cruises into your own sign — it’s Leo season, bitches! It’s officially your time to shine, and you’re all about that glow. I mean, what’s a better spotlight than the Sun ?! Over the next few weeks, be sure to celebrate your passionate, creative, and artistic sensibilities. What makes your heart sing? What ignites your flame? This is an excellent time to connect with your inner-child, so embrace the magic of play. Bust out the crayons, throw on a costume, and prepare to have some fun!

Of course, everything is multidimensional and — on July 23 — the Moon will meet the Sun in direct opposition, forming a powerful Full Moon in Aquarius. Under this night sky, you’re reminded that your dynamic spirit is a personification of your resilience and fortitude. Because you choose to lead with the solution as opposed to the problem, it’s true that your courage can sometimes go overlooked. Beneath this electric Full Moon, however, explore the full scope of your narrative. Believe it or not, there will be another Full Moon in Aquarius next month, on August 22, dialing up this lunation’s potency. This is an incredible opportunity to tell your story, Leo darling, so whether you’re sharing vulnerable truths in an intimate conversation or your upcoming memoir, be sure to lead with your bravery.

Finally, the month concludes with Jupiter — the planet of luck and expansion — moving back into Aquarius on July 28. After a short glide through Pisces’ mystical sky, Jupiter is back in humanitarian Aquarius through the rest of 2021, activating your partnership zone until December 28. This generous gas giant is eager to co-sign new, meaningful bonds, so don’t be surprised if you’re presented with lots of exciting agreements over the next several months. Whether these contracts are professional or personal, remember that commitment is a serious undertaking. I know you may be tempted, but try not to bite off more than you can chew. Easy does it!

