Leo Germán with the Eagle with the catch of the week in the Mexican Baseball League (Video)

Let’s review how the center fielder of the Eagle from Veracruz Leo German he showed off with the trapped of the week in the Mexican Baseball League (LMB).

The great sports show expected by the Mexican ball fans has already started, how is the LMB and at once we have a spectacular play starring the CF of the feathers of Veracruz Leo Germán.

In one of the weekend’s matches played between Veracruz and the Red Devils, were stocks 1-1 in the bottom of the fourth inning.

A connection to the central meadow came out through the Devils, where he appeared diving headlong forward German to make a monunmental catch, avoiding at least a couple of races and that the ranch fell apart as a harrier.

Here is the video:

The catch of the week comes from the central meadow of @elaguilabeisbol and is courtesy of Leo Germán! 🦅⚾😎 Presented by @Jalomamx pic.twitter.com/EcrsS7jj3f – Mexican Baseball League (@LigaMexBeis) May 24, 2021

The Mexican Baseball League classified this great play as the catch of the week and they were right because that intervention by the center fielder was fair.

German With that defensive setting he tells his team that they have him, since the team aspires to fly very high in this 2021 season.