The defender Léo, from Cruzeiro, also spoke about the recent past of the club, with the internal controversies, which took Raposa to the second division of the Brazilian Championship, in 2019.

The defender spoke about the revolt of some athletes with the moment of the team and even indiscipline in the group. Leo said that there were times of friction between the players, but that in some situations the cases were the responsibility of the board to impose firmer punishments.

The number 3 of Cruzeiro said that there were charges on the midfielder Thiago Neves, one of the main characters of the celestial controversies and the relegation of the club.

-There was no lack of demand, there was no lack of demand, there were days when we demanded a lot. And we almost threw him (Thiago Neves) into the closet, we passed him several questions. But there is a question that we are employees of the club, there are things that come from above, from the board, and we are pressured as a whole “, stressed the defender, pointing the hierarchy in the club-said in an interview to the portal” Deus me Dibre “, who commented on the board’s role in intervening in the cast during the tense moment.

The defender commented that there were charges between the players to contain excesses during the fateful relegation campaign – (Bruno Haddad / Cruzeiro)

-I can’t fine anyone, I can’t hire or send them away. I’m not a leader, I’m an employee. So, there is a hierarchy in the club and we need to respect it. We are employees and we have to do our part on the pitch. We talk, talk, but on the field. We don’t hire, we don’t pay salaries, we don’t fine players – said Léo, who reinforced the board’s role in taking a firmer position.

-We revolt, we don’t agree with much, we observe, but we all have a limit. We are not owners of the club, we are employees and everyone has the same limit and the same obligations. And we know that there is a hierarchy, we are mere employees and we try to do our best so that the work is good – he said.

Focus on Series B

Leo wants to put the past aside and focus on the future and take Cruzeiro back to the elite of the Brazilian, without external interference.

– Regardless of the club’s policy, what we want is to go up. We will do it together, it will be difficult, but our goal is to rise, it doesn’t matter if it will be like Grêmio, in 2005, in Aflitos, or as with other clubs. Our goal is to rise and do the best for this club, which is huge and has a history of titles. And with the fan at our side. We need everyone to paddle together, ”he said.

