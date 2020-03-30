Leo Dan, the legend lives on, social networks explode for his supposed departure | Instagram

The networks exploded this Monday, March 30 after the rumor spread that the singer Leo Dan he had lost his life.

Various comments of condolences flooded the various platforms that deeply regretted the departure of one of the legends of the music in Spanish.

A large number of followers and admirers shared various messages from farewell to one of your favorite performers.

The loyals followers of the artist lived moments of anguish after learning of the supposed lost, as well as the music world where it has been recognized.

Fortunately, this was no more than a rumor false since it was the same artist who hours later claimed “to be in good condition and more alive than ever.”

The interpreter of “I have promised you“He denied that his time has come as the various publications claimed.

From the city of Miami where the singer currently resides shared a video in which he obviously denies this news and shows that he is in good health.

Friends, I am Leo Dan and I want to say thank you very much for caring about my life, but I want to inform you that I am alive, alive and kicking, today March 28, 2020, “said Leo.

The talented singer of 78 years of Argentine origin thanked the fans for their love and concern in the face of false rumors.

From here I send you a big hug, God bless you and see you at any time, he added.

Who is Leo Dan?

Leopoldo Dante Tevez (Atamisqui Station, Santiago del Estero, Argentina, March 22, 1942), artistically known as Leo Dan, is an Argentine singer, songwriter and actor. During his career he has recorded more than 70 albums in Argentina, Peru, Chile, Colombia, Spain and Mexico. His fondness for Mexican music led him to record with mariachi music, which contributed to his international fame.

Leo Dan He has composed more than 1500 songs and his songs have been recorded in different genres: tropical, folklore, cumbia, tango, vallenato, rancheras, etc. His compositions have been translated into Italian, Portuguese, German, French, English, and Japanese.

