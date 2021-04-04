Leo Borg, son of the mythical Bjorn, stays out in Marbella

Bernabé Zapata, Carlos Gómez-Herrera and Mario Vilella this Sunday they achieved their pass to the main draw of the tournament ATP 250 Andalucía Open, which is being played on the dirt tracks of the Roman Bridge Club, in Marbella.

The first of the three to get his pass was the Valencian Bernabé Zapata, by winning 6-1 and 6-0 over Latvian Ernests Gulbis, who became among the top 10 in the world.

The relay on track 1 was taken by the Marbella Carlos Gomez-Herrera, invited by the organization, who defeated Martin Klizan, winner of six ATP titles, 6-4 and 6-1.

The last of the Spanish to jump to clay was the recent Challenger 80 semi-finalist, Mario Vilella, who got rid of French Antoine Hoang 6-2, 6-4.

Among the favorites of the previous one, the Russian Evgeny Donskoy (1) beat the 17-year-old 6-1 and 6-0 Leo Borg, Bjorn’s son and who had access to the painting with an invitation from the organization, which had Papa Borg in the stands.

The German Peter Gojowczyk (2) fell to the Canadian Steven Diez 6-2, 6-3. For his part, the Swiss Henri Laakosonen (4) sealed his victory against the Russian Roman Safiullin by 6-3, 6-7 (7) and 6-1, and the Italian Lorenzo Giustino (8) achieved a victory against his compatriot Roberto Maroca 7-6 (2) and 6-4.

The day closed with the victory of the Serbian Nikola Milojevic (6) when the Italian Alessandro Giannessi retired when the scoreboard reflected a 6-7 (4), 6-3 and 4-1.

The main draw of the tournament gets underway this Monday with several first-round matches with the Korean Soonwoo Kwon against the Dane Holger Rune, number one in junior category.