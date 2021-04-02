Leo Borg: “My father didn’t push me to be a tennis player”

Updated 03/30/2021 – 10:30

Leo Borg, son of the mythical Bjrn Borg, follows in his father’s footsteps and wants to be a tennis professional. At 17, he is playing the Marbella challenger this week thanks to an invitation from the organization in search of his first ATP points. He makes his debut this Tuesday against the Japanese Taro Daniel. In love with the climate and food of Spain, the Swede talks to MARCA about his career and the significance of his surname.

I guess happy to have been invited to what will be his third challenger and then to the previous AnyTech 365 Andaluca Open. It means a lot to me that I was given the chance to play here and I am very grateful. Do you remember the first time you came to Puente Romano and played with your father? Yes, I remember it perfectly. It’s been a long time since. It was small and when I hit the track I thought it was the biggest center I had ever been to. Has the figure of your father been important to choose tennis and not another discipline? Not that much. He never pushed me to be a tennis player nor did I ask him about it. It is evident that my father has been everything in this sport. The truth is that I have always wanted to play tennis on my own initiative. Bjrn confessed to me that you are very clear that you want to dedicate yourself to this. I know that he is proud of me, of what I am doing, and I hope I have a good future. I will do my best to do well. Is it difficult to live with the permanent comparison by the surname that it bears? I am aware that I am being compared to my father, but I do not care what is said and I live quite on the sidelines. I think about my future and about my own goals.

Are there many similarities between your game and your parent’s? I have talked about it a few times with him and we are not alike. He was more of a defensive player, who was dedicated to passing balls to the other side. I, on the other hand, am aggressive. They are two completely different styles of play. He has been a couple of times at the Rafa Nadal Academy in Manacor. Do you have your base set there? Not for the moment because of the restrictions as a result of the coronavirus. I am living and training in Stockholm and I have my coach in Sweden. I go to Mallorca from time to time. In fact, come back when I finish in Marbella. Have you had the opportunity to meet Nadal? Yes, but not at the academy. I met him at the Laver Cup because my father is the captain of the European team. It was always my idol since I was little.

What is your goal as a tennis player? First I want to be a professional and make a living from tennis. In the future I would like to reach the top10. And the objectives in the Marbella tournaments? I have come to learn, to play good games and I hope to win some to add my first ATP points. Play the junior tournament at Roland Garros? Yes, to be in the picture of all the Grand Slam, Paris, Wimbledon and US Open. Are you superstitious on the track? I would not say that I am superstitious, but it is true that, like all players, I have a series of routines that I follow. Is it difficult to be a tennis player in Sweden because of the weather conditions? In my country you train indoors from September to April. And that can be considered a handicap. You have to look for other places to practice outdoors. And in my case I chose Mallorca.

Is your father Bjrn going to coach these days in Marbella? I have come with my technician, but my father’s advice is always welcome and helpful. Is it an extra pressure that you are watching the games live? No, because I see him only as my father. In Spain is Carlos Alcaraz, who is of the same generation and is breaking records of precocity. Do you know him? I have seen him play many times and I think it is good for tennis that young players of his level come. We have never faced each other, but I hope to do so in the future.

