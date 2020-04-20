A lot is being said these days about Wuhan, the city where the coronavirus was born months ago. In the crosshairs, the National Laboratory for Biological Safety, the only one in China to experiment with level 4 viruses, due to the outbreak of the so-called Covid-19. Meanwhile, what was the epicenter of the virus returns little to normal. There are already people on the streets, traffic jams are again protagonists on the roads …

Proof of this, the images he publishes on his Instagram profile Leo Baptistao, Brazilian footballer with a past in several Spanish clubs such as Espanyol, Villarreal, Betis, Rayo Vallecano or Atlético de Madrid. The player is now a member of the Wuhan Zall of the Chinese Super League, and after several months out of the Asian country due to the coronavirus crisis, he is back with his companions in the city that was the first major focus of Covid-19.

Safety measures

The Spanish José González He is the coach of the Chinese team, which was housed in Sotogrande (Cádiz) for several weeks before the pandemic began to wreak havoc in Spain. Back in China, Baptistao wanted to show what life on the streets of Wuhan is like on his social networks. One of the things it teaches is how order a coffee now there. The cafeteria he goes to is still closed to the public, but on the door there is a code with which you can make your order with your mobile. Soon after, a female worker comes out and delivers your coffee with the utmost caution.

The player from Rio de Janeiro is seen wearing a mask, both in the car and on the street, and in another of the videos that he publishes, it can be seen that the roads are already full of cars, unlike a few months ago, when the city of Wuhan was a real desert due to the spread of the coronavirus. It may be a clue of what our life in Spain could be like in a few weeks …