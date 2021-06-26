Leo and Scorpio Compatibility in Friendship, Sex, Love, Marriage

When both Leo’s and Scorpio’s worlds collide, expect a union of fire, passion, and dedication to each other’s evolution. Both Leo and Scorpio are stubborn fixed signs, so they might experience a tug-of-war between each other’s egos — this won’t be a walk in the park!

However, both Leo and Scorpio are committed to speaking their truth and allow each other to feel understood. Leo’s fiery confidence and warm presence creates an open invitation for Scorpio to let their guard down to be their most authentic self — no matter how deeply sensitive they can be. The key for a successful relationship between Leo and Scorpio— whether it be as friends, dating, or in a committed relationship — is that they allow one another the space to heal from the deep insecurities in their past.

This content is imported from {embed-name}. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Leo and Scorpio Friendship

The Most Leo-y Leo T-Shirt in Red

Whenever Scorpio feels down, Leo is right beside their bestie to shine a light on how to get through a dark phase in their life. Leo will teach Scorpio the importance of living in the moment and no longer dwelling in the past. Ruled by the Sun, Leo finds their zest in life through their goals and aspirations. Leo brings the fun and adventure to this friendship, which ultimately creates a harmonious balance for intense Scorpio.

Scorpio’s desire to give their all to those closest to them makes quality time together one for the books. As this bond grows deeper together, Leo will always tell their Scorpio friend the truth, no matter how unfiltered it comes off. While Leo enjoys leading this friendship, they also offers to protect and cherish those they value most.

In turn, over-protective Scorpio might assume that they are in fact Leo’s one and only BFF, and focus all their energy on their Leo bestie. Luckily, Leo adores the attention from Scorpio! It’s hard to keep these two apart from each other for long periods of time.

Leo and Scorpio in Bed

Leo and Scorpio can expect to experience a sexual connection that’ll leave them breathless (literally), even after these two have moved on to new partners. Fiery Leo just might be the only one who can keep up with the sexual needs and desires of their Scorpio bae. Thanks to being ruled by the Sun, Leo has just the right amount of energy and stamina to match Scorpio’s. Traditionally, Scorpio is ruled by the planet Mars, which highlights our sexual desires, lust, and exertion of energy. Combined, these two can go round after round.

The caveat between these two is Leo’s ability to enjoy going with the flow and find their groove on the dating scene, compared to Scorpio’s “all-or-nothing” outlook in life. The moment Scorpio’s feelings get involved, anything casual or above the surface just won’t cut it for these two.

A Leo and Scorpio Relationship

The Most Scorpio-y Scorpio T-Shirt in Black





In order for these two to make it through the long haul, fiery Leo must be willing to focus their energy on exactly who and what they want. Scorpio’s tendency to constantly obsess and control things in their life makes Leo feel as if their independence and freedom is stunted. The way for these two fixed signs to get through the rough patches within their relationship is by building a strong level of trust — absolutely no hidden secrets or omitting information! While this might be a challenge for Scorpio at first, they’ll learn an important lesson of relinquishing control and seeing the good in others.

You’re obsessed with all things astro. Same. Never miss a retrograde with Cosmo Unlocked.

A Leo and Scorpio Marriage

What makes this pair most compatible in the long-term is their commitment to supporting one another’s passions and dreams — they’re a true power couple! In marriage, both Leo and Scorpio understand the importance of putting their pride aside out of respect for each other and the longevity of their union. The vows they’ve both have made might as well be tattooed on each other, because if nothing else, they mean it with pure conviction.

As a married couple, both Leo and Scorpio have the flexibility to allow their differences in personalities shine through. It’s no longer about one trying to out-lead or out-smart the other. Instead, they practice clear communication on what each other’s needs are at the moment. Instead of idolizing each other as their most prized possession, these two see one another on a soul level that no one on the outside can seem to understand.

Amani Richardson Amani Richardson is a cosmic enthusiast, with a niche for all things self-care and beauty for Black women.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io