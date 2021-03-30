L’Entregu takes the three points after beating Club Siero at home (7-0)

03/29/2021 at 10:48 PM CEST

The L’Entregu thrashed the Club Siero during the last meeting held in the New Nalón, which ended with a score of 7-0. The L’Entregu arrived with the intention of returning to the path of victory after suffering a 1-0 defeat in the previous match against Llanes. On the part of the visiting team, the Club Siero had to settle for a zero draw against the Tuilla. After the result obtained, the local team remained leader of the First Phase of the Third Division, while the Club Siero ranked ninth at the end of the match.

Good start to the match for the local team, which kicked off at the New Nalón with a bit of Javi gutierrez a few minutes into the game, specifically in minute 3, thus ending the first period with the result of 1-0.

After halfway through the match, in the second half came the goal for the Sanmartiniego team, which put more land in between thanks to Yosu Camporro at 66 minutes. After a new play, the score of the L’Entregu, increasing distances thanks to a goal from Imanol at 67 minutes. Later, a new occasion increased the score of the premises through a goal of Cissé after 72 minutes that established the 4-0 in favor of the L’Entregu. After this, a new occasion allowed to increase the score of the local team with a goal of Traore in the 83rd minute, allowing the 5-0. After this, the locals scored again with a double goal from Cissé in minute 84 to establish 6-0 for the L’Entregu. Later he wrote down the L’Entregu, who distanced himself thanks to the goal of Sanchez just before the final whistle, specifically in the 90, concluding the duel with the score of 7-0.

Both coaches made moves on the benches. The coach of the L’Entregu gave entrance to John Steven, Cissé, Ricky Vaca, Carcedo and Sanchez by Noah F., Juanin, Javi gutierrez, Imanol and Yosu Camporro, Meanwhile he Club Siero gave entrance to Nelson, Oscar, Preserve and Ballina by Alex White, Matthew Gon, John alex and Anton.

The referee sanctioned three players with a yellow card, two for the locals and one for the visitors. On the part of the locals the card went to Noah F. and Imanol and by visitors to Pellitero.

With 40 points, the L’Entregu from Marcos Suarez continues as leader of the First Phase of Third Division, occupying a place of access to the Second Phase for Second Division RFEF, while the group led by Jose Luis Egüen it was placed in ninth place with 15 points, in the position of access to the Phase of Permanence in Third Division RFEF.

Data sheetL´Entregu:Alberto, Nuño, Traore, Noé F. (Juan Steven, min.46), Álex García, Pascual, Juanín (Cissé, min.71), Santi, Imanol (Carcedo, min.75), Yosu Camporro (Sánchez, min. 75) and Javi Gutiérrez (Ricky Vaca, min.71)Club Siero:Hortal, Guille, Patón, Pablo González, Pellitero, Mateo Gon (Oscar, min.56), Vázquez, John Alex (Coto, min.56), Antón (Ballina, min.72), Alex Blanco (Nelson, min.56 ) and CifuentesStadium:New NalónGoals:Javi Gutiérrez (1-0, min. 3), Yosu Camporro (2-0, min. 66), Imanol (3-0, min. 67), Cissé (4-0, min. 72), Traore (5- 0, min. 83), Cissé (6-0, min. 84) and Sánchez (7-0, min. 90)