Portuguese striker Ricardo Quaresma, who currently defends Kasimpasa, from Turkey, said in an interview with the program ‘FC Porto at home’, that he has the dream of returning to Porto, a club that is his heart and that he defended on two occasions (between 2004 and 2008 and between 2014 and 2015).

Photo: Lance!

– I would like to return to Porto. My contract with Kasımpasa is ending at the end of the season. But my representatives and I have not yet spoken to the club due to the virus – said the 36-year-old striker, who has been in Turkish football since he left FC Porto five years ago, first defending Besiktas and, since last year, the modest Kasimpasa (currently 13th in the Turkish league).

Quaresma is 35 years old and has several relevant titles in his career. He was Portuguese champion for Sporting, his home club, when he was only 17 years old, in 2001/02; won four other national leagues for Porto, where he also joined the team in the World-2004 title; won the Champions League for Inter Milan in 2009-2010, also taking the Italian that season; and won the Turkish Championship twice for Besiktas.

For the Portuguese team, he was European under-17 champion in 2000 and champion of Euro-2016. After not being summoned to the 2002, 2006, 2010 and 2014 World Cups, he defended the Patricians in Russia-2018 and scored one of the most beautiful goals of the World Cup, in the 1-1 draw with Iran, in the group stage.

Quaresma’s greatest achievement for Porto was the 2003/04 World Cup in Japan. In the decision against Once Caldas (COL), he entered the final stage in the place of Brazilian striker Luís Fabiano. The game ended 0-0 and was decided on penalties. Quaresma hit one of the charges and helped the Porto team to win by 8 to 7. It was the second and last world title of the team.

