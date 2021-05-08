Lens summary and goals

05/07/2021 at 10:59 PM CEST

Lille simmers their Ligue 1 title. For now, they will prevent PSG from overtaking them this weekend. His victory in the ‘Derby du Nord’ by 0-2 against Lens keeps you on top of Ligue 1 with two games to go.

LEN

Lil

Lens

Leca; Clauss (Boura, 67 ‘), Gradit, Fortes, Bade, Michelin; Cahuzac, Doucouré (Mauricio, 85 ‘), Fofana (Costa, 85’); Kakuta (Sotoca, 73 ‘), Ganago (Kalimuendo, 73’).

Lille

Maignan; Celik (Pied, 75 ‘), Fonte, Botman, Mandava; Luis Araújo (Ikoné, 67 ‘), Xeka (Bradaric, 85’), Soumare, Bamba; David (Weah, 67 ‘), Yilmaz (Yazici, 75’).

Goals

0-1 M. 4 Yilmaz. 0-2 M. 40 Yilmaz. 0-3 M. 60 David.

Referee

Clement Turpin. TA: Michelin (29 ‘& 35’), Fortes (67 ‘) / Luiz Araujo (39’). TR: Michelin (35 ‘).

Incidents

Stade Bollaert-Delelis. Day 36. Closed door.

Christophe Galtier’s men knew that a victory seemed essential to maintain their dreams of repeating the 2010/11 title, the year they won their third league. The fourth can fall this campaign, and on it depended to prevail in the Stade Bollaert-Delelis.

And they should be thankful, too, to the work of Burak Yilmaz having come out with three points from Lens. Because there were not even 3 ‘of the game when’ Les Dogues’ were already ahead thanks to the Turk’s first goal, which turned a foul inside the area sanctioned by Clement Turpin into a goal.

With the advantage, Lille did not lower the intensity and sought to increase the numbers. It was more expensive when at 35 ‘Michelin saw the red after an elbow in a jump. A Lens with ten was little rival. And Yilmaz certified it at 40 ‘with a left foot that will be the goal of the day to sign it 0-2 before going to rest.

After the resumption, Jonathan David finished sentencing the actions with 0-3, putting numbers of goals and leaving Lille a couple of steps away from the league title, depending on himself and without thinking about what the almighty PSG does.