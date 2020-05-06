Lenovo announces its participation in the league Virtual Football Organization, an official competition in which it will have meetings in front of different clubs through a virtual team made up of video game players, which shows its great commitment to devices dedicated to video games that offer a unique experience to users.

As a first step, Lenovo has created 3 virtual teams for each platform (Microsoft Xbox, Sony PlayStation and PC), where the captains will be in charge of recruiting a maximum of 14 players who will do their best to achieve the highest positions within each tournament.

“As part of our great commitment in the gaming area, we are pleased to announce that we are part of the largest eSports competition with the EA Sports FIFA17 video game. With these 3 new teams we hope to create a large community of players who feel identified with the latest news from Lenovo, and who in turn help them improve their gaming experience, “he says. Francisco Garcia, Lenovo Director of Consumer Affairs.

The VFO is a new league that uses the EA Sports FIFA17 and will begin this month, where e-sports clubs, professional traditional sports clubs will compete, as well as clubs sponsored by brands and amateur competitors, where at the end of each season the top 3 teams will be promoted to the next division and the last 3 will descend. to the previous one.

