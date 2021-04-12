Lenovo updates the Yoga Slim 7 Pro with the AMD Ryzen 5000H

Updating its current line of notebooks, introduced late last year, the latest documents found on Lenovo’s website seem to predict the imminent update of the Yoga Slim 7 Pro with the new generation of AMD processors, making the leap to the new Ryzen 5000H «Cezanne».

Yoga Slim 7 Pro 2021

Operating system

Windows 10

Screen

14-inch IPS @ 100% sRGB and Dolby Vision

Resolution

2880 x 1800 pixels @ 400 nit with 90 Hz refresh rate 2240 x 1400 pixels @ 300 nit with 60 Hz refresh rate

CPU

AMD Ryzen 5 5600H, Ryzen 7 5800H or Ryzen 9 5900HX

GPU

AMD Radeon (unspecified)

Memory

16GB DDR4-3200

Storage

NVMe PCIe 3.0 SSD up to 1TB

Connectivity

Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, 2x USB-C 3.2, 1x USB-A 3.2, JACK 3,5 MM

Various

Two 2W speakers with Karman Sound and Dolby Atmos, 720p IR Webcam, two integrated microphones

Drums

61Wh

Dimensions

12.3 “x 8.7” x 0.7 “(31.2 x 22.1 x 1.7 cm)

Weight

2.9 lbs (1.31 kg)

Keeping the same design as its predecessor, the new Yoga Slim 7 Pro 2021 will even keep the same dimensions, with a 14-inch panel for its two versions, a size of just 1.7 centimeters thick and an aluminum body that will keep it close to 1.3 kilograms.

Both displays support one 100% sRGB and Dolby Vision color gamut. The laptop also features dual 2W speakers with Harman audio branding and Dolby Atmos support, a 720p camera with Windows Hello facial recognition support, and a two-microphone array.

Inside, the Yoga Slim 7 Pro will have unv storage of up to 1 Terabyte with a PCIe 3.0 × 4 NVMe, as well as a configuration of up to 16GB of dual channel DDR4-3200 RAM. Although it should be noted that, like the previous models, while the storage will be mounted in an M. 2280 slot, the memory will be soldered to the motherboard, so we will not be able to update it.

Regarding its wireless capabilities, we will notice the important leap to WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1, without falling behind when it comes to connectivity, with two USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C ports, one USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A port, and one 3.5mm audio jack. Although you can use the USB-C port for charging and / or video output while data transfer speeds exceed 10 Gbps, so you won’t get Thunderbolt speeds.

At the moment no date or price of availability is known, which is expected to arrive soon, along with the announcement and official presentation of the company.