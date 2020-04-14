The Legion Gaming Phone, Lenovo’s first flagship focused on video games, will arrive with a powerful 5,050 mAh battery and an ultra-fast charging system.

Lenovo’s first gamer phone is on the way. The existence of this novel device was confirmed in February, when Qualcomm shared the list of phones that will be powered by the technology of the Snapdragon 865 processor, which supports support for 5G connectivity.

Called the Legion Gaming Phone, honoring the company’s sub-brand that designs products focused on video games, various elements of the smartphone have been unveiled in recent weeks through a series of tracks left by Lenovo itself.

This week, through its official account on the Chinese social network Weibo, Lenovo has shared several advertising posters that reveal a key feature of the next Legion Gaming Phone: its ultra-fast 90W cable charging system.

“The first thing you should save is your anxiety about power. Fast and lightning, a must-have weapon for true hardcore gamers, ”reads one of the posts. “90W fast charge, the next generation of new experience,” claims another.

Currently, the fastest charging speed on the market is 65W, which is present in Oppo phones and the Xiaomi Black Shark 3. This is how the technology proposed by Lenovo would become the fastest in the world, Able to charge the 5,050 mAh battery in 15 minutes.

The company also confirmed that this charging speed will be available on all versions of the Legion Gaming Phone series. On the other hand, he took advantage of denying the rumors suggesting that the announcement of the 90W charge would be a marketing strategy, where wired charging, wireless charging and reverse charging are added to obtain that number.

In March, images leaked from the Chinese patent website CNIPA that fully revealed the design of the phone. Displayed in red and gray, the smartphone will sport a metal body that will integrate the Legion logo with LED lighting on the back.

Also, a triple camera configuration, an optimized system for video games and a high refresh rate screen are expected. Lenovo also previously announced that the phone will have 14 temperature sensors that will help control heat dissipation.

