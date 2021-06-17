Lenovo ThinkPad P1, a spectacular mobile workstation

Lenovo ThinkPad P1 is the portable workstation that we liked the most of the new solutions that the Chinese firm has presented to renew a catalog focused on remote work.

A long time has passed since we managed bulky workstations in the form of PC towers full of cables that took up a good part of the desk. Or in a portable format, very chubby and heavy. The new generations of work machines are something else and, while maintaining performance, they approach the design of consumer notebooks and offer a great mobility.

Lenovo ThinkPad P1, the ‘total’ laptop

The fourth generation Lenovo ThinkPad P1 is a good example of the changes, with a surprisingly thin chassis and a weight 1.81 kg that breaks records in this class of teams. There are also novelties on the screen, in favor of a diagonal of 16 inches that more and more manufacturers use, with the idea of ​​offering a visualization close to the large 17.3-inch laptops in a much smaller format.

The display options included in Lenovo are based on a panel with a native resolution of 2560 x 1600 pixels and others that include touch technology and increase the resolution up to 3840 x 2400 pixels. Both have a 16:10 aspect ratio, more suitable for working than the typical 16: 9.

For its internal hardware, Lenovo also offers different options. It should be noted that the versatility of mobile workstations has increased and they can also be used for all kinds of computing and entertainment uses, including gaming. In this way, the notebook can be configured with 11th generation Intel Core H processors, along with dedicated graphics from NVIDIA’s RTX 30 series.

For customers using it as a ‘pure’ workstation for CAD and editing with professional applications, Lenovo offers Intel Xeon processors and RTX A5000 graphics. Recall that NVIDIA produces professional graphics on consumer models and serves a different set of software (drivers) for each use, be it professional or games.

In terms of connectivity, it is equipped to the last with WiFi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2, two Thunderbolt 4 ports, two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports, an HDMI 2.1 port, a headphone jack, and a microSD card reader. There’s a fingerprint sensor on the power button and a splash-resistant backlit keyboard that includes the legendary ThinkPad series trackPoint.

The computer has a 1080p webcam with a privacy shutter and optional support for an infrared camera that can handle Windows Hello facial recognition. Also optionally, it can include a Snapdragon X55 modem from Qualcomm that offers support for 5G.

Lenovo ThinkPad P1 has a base price of $ 2,099. It is high, but in return you get a machine of guarantees to work and any computer use. Lenovo has also revamped other mobile workstations with new ThinkPad P15 and ThinkPad P17, a professional monitor and docking station that you can check out in the launch announcement.