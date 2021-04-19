Lenovo Tenerife win against Unicaja 79-61

04/18/2021 at 11:20 PM CEST

The Lenovo Tenerife managed to win at home against Unicaja 79-61 during the thirty-second day of the ACB League. The locals come from suffering a defeat away from home with him Real Madrid by 84-76. For their part, the visitors won at home against the RETAbet Bilbao Basket by 88-74. With this result, the Lenovo Tenerife is in third place and accumulates 24 victories in 30 games played, while the Unicaja remains in eighth position with 14 victories in 29 games played.

The first quarter had the local team as the protagonist and dominator, in fact, the team achieved a 13-2 run and went on to win by 14 points (23-9) to finish with 24-14. Later, during the second quarter the players of the Lenovo Tenerife they managed to maintain their difference on the scoreboard and concluded with a partial result of 15-15. After this, the players came to rest with a 39-29 in the electronic.

In the third quarter the local team increased its difference, in fact, the team achieved a partial in this quarter of 10-0 and increased the difference to a maximum of 21 points (55-34) until concluding with a partial result of 20- 14 and 59-43 in total. Finally, during the last quarter the local players managed to distance themselves again in the light, in fact, they achieved a 10-2 partial and had a maximum difference of 25 points (76-51), and the fourth ended with a result partial of 20-18. After all this, the players closed the match scoreboard with a score of 79-61 for the locals.

The triumph of Lenovo Tenerife it was due in part thanks to 22 points and three rebounds from Giorgi Shermadini and the 16 points, six assists and four rebounds of Bruno Fitipaldo. The 22 points, an assist and three rebounds of Axel bouteille and 13 points, an assist and a rebound of Jaime Fernandez were not enough for the Unicaja won the match.

After achieving victory, in the next match the Lenovo Tenerife he will see the faces with him Joventut in the Badalona Municipal Sports Palace, while the next meeting of the Unicaja it will be against him Casademont Zaragoza in the Sports Palace Jose Maria Martin Carpena.