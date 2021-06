06/11/2021 at 9:00 PM CEST

FC Barcelona and Lenovo Tenerife They face each other in one of the 2020-21 Liga Endesa playoff semifinals. Live the third game of the series, today, live and online with SPORT. If you can’t view it correctly, click HERE.

The duel starts at 22:00 hours this Friday, June 11.

Follow us on Live match, with all the statistics and the result up to the minute.