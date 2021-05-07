Lenovo Tenerife falls in extra time against Strasbourg

05/06/2021 at 11:40 PM CEST

EFE

A bad third quarter from which he did not recover ended this Thursday with the Lenovo Tenerife’s European adventure, which fell to SIG Strasbourg (86-88) in the quarterfinals from the Final to Eight of the FIBA ​​Champions League, after a five-minute extension. Now the Gauls will meet in the semifinals at Hereda San Pablo Burgos.

LENOVO TENERIFE, 86

(16 + 28 + 12 + 17 + 13): Fitipaldo, Salin (2), Rodríguez (3), Doornekamp (16), Shermadini (19) -five starting-, Huertas (18), Yusta (16), Sulejmanovic ( 10) and War (2).

SIG STRASBOURG, 88

(14 + 20 + 23 + 16 + 15): Jefferson (22), Colson (8), Bohacik (10), Morín (8), Wainright (19) -starting five-, Cavaliere (4), Lansdowne (11) , Maille (6) and Udanoh.

REFEREES

Aleksandar Glisic (Germany), Ademir Zurapovic (Bosnia and Herzegovina) and Yener Yilmaz (TUR). They indicated technique to Marcelinho Huertas (min.26), from Lenovo Tenerife and eliminated by five fouls Udanoh (min.40), Morín (min.40) and Wainright (min.45), all from SIG Strasbourg.

INCIDENTS

Quarterfinal match of the FIBA ​​Champions League Final to Eight played before about 1.00 spectators at the Cultural Entertainment Complex ‘Nagorny’ (Nizhny Novgorod, Russia).

From winning by ten points at halftime (44-34) to losing at the end of the third quarter (56-57), ten minutes in which the Txus Vidorreta team “disconnected” from the game and made the rival grow until the end of the clash.

The Tenerifeans, in a good final in the last quarter, managed to draw and force the extension, but in the five minutes of extra time, the French team, led by Jefferson, ended up winning the match and thus reaching the semifinals.

Things did not start well for the Lenovo Tenerife, which, despite going ahead on the scoreboard, was not successful in the outside shots. The option that was valid was the inside game, in which Shermadini showed his power.

But that was not enough to clearly dominate the crash. In the second quarter came the triples for Lenovo Tenerife. On the seventh it would be the charm and first Doornekamp and then Yusta found baskets from outside.

The Tenerife team began to take important advantages. With Santi Yusta’s first triple the score was 24-16 and the forward himself would score again to place the 27-16, maximum advantage so far and with a Lenovo Tenerife that was beginning to feel comfortable.

In any case, the rival was alive and they kept pushing and playing with a lot of defensive intensity. Nevertheless, the set of Txus Vidorreta went to rest with a ten point advantage (44-34), maximum so far.

Strasbourg increased their defensive intensity, defending well both inside and outside the Lenovo Tenerife, and little by little he was cutting differences in the scoreboard, mainly due to the errors accumulated by the island team in the launches, to which the intense work of the rival team on the offensive rebound.

Strasbourg will face San Pablo Burgos in ‘semis’

The Tenerife team did not know how to react and saw how the rival took control of the match. He did not defend, allowed the French team second options in attack and the difference of the ten points that existed at halftime was nothing (56-56).

The last quarter was very equal, with a grown Strasbourg that scored from outside and inside and the Lenovo Tenerife, although better positioned on the pitch, tried to turn the crash around. He lacked more scoring support from both Fitipaldo and Salin, since both Yusta and Doornekamp contributed, along with the good direction of Huertas and the intense work that ex-blaugrana Sulejmanovic did.

The final moments were reached with minimal advantages and a triple by Wainright (69-71) was neutralized by Huertas (71-71) and then Salin, who scored a 1 + 1 to end the match with 73-73. Equality was maintained in overtime, but the same problems came for the Spanish team as in the third quarter. He failed to control the rebound and in such an even game he was decisive. In the end, 86-88 and the Lenovo Tenerife is eliminated.