Lenovo Star Wars laptops are on sale at an all-time low price | Technology

If you are a Star Wars fan, pay attention because now you have the opportunity to wear laptops with designs inspired by the Rebel Alliance or the Galactic Empire at the best price. The Star Wars Lenovo are on sale at an all-time low price on Amazon, take advantage!

No matter how careful the design of a laptop is, the truth is that it always lacks a personal touch that makes it clear that the equipment is yours. For this reason, on many occasions we decorate it with a vinyl or a sticker to our liking.

But these quick customization solutions can’t be compared to manufacturers’ special editions. If you are passionate about Star Wars, what you need is one of Lenovo’s Star Wars laptops, which are currently on sale at an all-time low on Amazon. Take the opportunity to buy either of the two models for only 899.99 euros.

Specifically, it is the Lenovo Yoga 920, a lightweight convertible laptop with a UHD screen. If we take a look at the price history, the Lenovo Yoga 920 Star Wars Edition dropped from 1,800 euros to 1,099 euros in mid-March, and thanks to this offer now you can buy it 200 euros cheaper still. Therefore, it is a great opportunity to save on your purchase.

Choose your Lenovo Yoga 920 from Star Wars and take it at an all-time low price

The Lenovo Yoga 920 Star Wars Special Edition is available with two different housings. On the one hand there is that of the Rebel Alliance, which is the one you can see in the opening photo. On the other hand, you have the one that is inspired by the Galactic Empire, which is the one that we leave you in the following image.

The design of the case is the only difference between these two models. Convertible laptop equips a 13.9-inch screen with UHD resolution (3,840 x 2,160 pixels). The brain is an Intel Core i7-8550U processor, accompanied by an integrated Intel UHD Graphics 620 graphics card, 8 GB of DDR4 RAM and 512 GB of storage in an SSD unit.

Comes with Windows 10 Home Edition built-in, a fact that is important to know, since today many laptops on offer do not include the operating system and you have to buy it separately.

When it comes to battery life, Lenovo’s Star Wars laptop gives you up to 11 hours of autonomy on a single charge so you can work all day long without worrying about having a plug nearby. In addition, it has an always-on USB 3.0 port so you can charge other devices even with the computer off.

In this article, ComputerHoy receives a commission from its affiliate partners for each purchase you make through the product links that we have included, something that in no case represents an additional cost for you. However, our recommendations are always independent and objective. You can check our affiliate policy here.