Lenovo Scales 65 Positions on the “FORTUNE Global 500” List, to Box 159, a Company Record

HONG KONG, August 03, 2021– (BUSINESS WIRE) – After achieving historic results during its fiscal year 2021, Lenovo is ranked 159th on FORTUNE magazine’s annual Global 500 list. Similarly, it entered the top 20 (box 15) of the companies in the Technology sector on the list. Lenovo climbed 65 spots this year to the best in its history thanks to its record financial results. The group exceeded $ 60 billion in revenue, representing a year-over-year increase of more than $ 10 billion, with growth in all of its major segments.

The Fortune Global 500 list is the annual ranking of the top 500 corporations worldwide based on their income. Together, the Global 500 companies generated $ 31.7 trillion in revenue and $ 1.6 trillion in profits in 2020, with a workforce of 69.7 million employees globally and representing 31 countries.

Lenovo’s updated ranking reflects the clarity of strategy, product innovation, operational excellence, and the company’s global / local footprint in the past year. These results reinforce the company’s resilience and its ability to achieve balanced, regular and sustainable growth while continuing to diversify and transform in line with its corporate 3S (Internet of Things Intelligent) strategy. [Smart IoT], Smart infrastructure [Smart Infrastructure], Smart solutions [Smart Solutions]).

With the acceleration of permanent market changes in the last year, the company’s outlook for the remainder of 2021 and fiscal year 21/22 remains positive. Lenovo’s focus remains on how to build a long-term, sustainable business for employees, customers, and the communities in which it operates around the world.

Lenovo will announce its fiscal first quarter results on August 11, 2021.

