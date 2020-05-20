O Lenovo Group (HKSE: 992) (OTC Pink: LNVGY) today announced robust results for its entire fiscal year and fourth quarter, demonstrating the company’s position of strength amid unprecedented global transformation. Despite a fiscal year fraught with macroeconomic and industry challenges, the company posted revenue for the full year that exceeded $ 50 billion ($ 50.7 billion) for the second consecutive year. Profitability remained strong, with a record gross revenue of $ 1.02 billion, an increase of almost 19% from one year to the next. Net revenue for the entire year was $ 665 million, an increase of 12% from one year to the next.

Basic earnings per share for the full year were 5.58 US cents, or 43.61 Hong Kong cents, and for the fourth quarter the value was 0.36 US cents. or 2.80 Hong Kong cents. Lenovo’s board of directors reported final dividends of 2.77 US cents, or 21.50 Hong Kong cents, per share in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020.

“In the midst of one of the most significant periods of the global challenge and transformation we’ve seen, Lenovo has significantly transformed its business over the past year. From achieving a record $ 1.02 billion PTI to coming close to record US revenue $ 50.7 billion, I couldn’t be more proud of our strong performance, “said Yang Yuanqing, CEO and chairman of Lenovo. “I am also incredibly proud of how we continue to respond to the global pandemic, as a company and as a corporate citizen. As the world continues to face times of uncertainty, I am confident that Lenovo will take advantage of its operational excellence and global presence to continue to implement the our strategy of intelligent transformation and will completely seize the opportunities that the ‘new normal’ will present us “.

Global economic factors and highlights

The past 12 months have presented several challenges across the sector, including geopolitical uncertainties, lack of component supply, exchange rate impact and in the fourth quarter, the global pandemic of COVID-19. Regarding the coronavirus, the company took advantage of its more than 30 third-party and domestic manufacturing facilities around the world to adjust capacity and rebalance production. This geographic balance and innate flexibility and resilience were at the heart of the operational excellence demonstrated throughout the year, ensuring that the company continued to manufacture products and deliver orders to customers throughout the fourth quarter. Looking to the future, this fundamental capability, coupled with continuous innovation, will continue to drive business while and the company sizes the long-term growth opportunities that the “new normal” for working and studying at home are creating. This trend is not only leading to an increase in sales of PCs and Smart devices, but also the support of data centers and the infrastructure to power faster networks and digital consumption.

Fiscal year overview of the group’s businesses

O Intelligent Devices Group (IDG) of Lenovo continues to lead the strong performance of the company. The group PCs and Smart Devices (PCSD), one of the two ODG business units, led the way with nearly $ 40 billion in revenue for the year, up 3.6% year over year. Higher profitability, with a gross revenue record of US $ 2.3 billion (more than 18% from one year to the next) and an industry leader and record high PTI margin of 5.9%, an increase of 0.7 point one year to the next. The overall global PC market leadership has been extended, with a share of more than 1 percentage point to 24.5% for the entire year. This strong sustainable growth is driven by a consistent strategy to focus on investing in high-growth segments, with games, thin and light devices, visual effects, workstations and Chromebooks, each surpassing the double-digit volume market.

IDG’s second business unit, the Mobile Business Group (MBG), was headed for a landmark year until the impact of the fourth quarter of the mandatory closure of the company’s main smartphone factory in Wuhan due to COVID-19. MBG’s total revenue declined, and gross loss was $ 43 million, greatly reduced by $ 96 million from one year to the next. The unit continued to focus on innovation, re-entering the premium segment with the iconic Motorola foldable razr smpartphone.

O Data Center Group (DCG) saw its total revenue decline by 8.7% from one year to the next due to lower Hyperscale demand and significant declines in commodity prices, but revenue outside the hyperscale grew 5.3% from one year to the next. This was driven by the double-digit revenue growth of Software Defined Infrastructure (SDI), storage, software and services. In particular, storage revenue grew by more than 50% from one year to the next. In addition, server volume outside the hyperscale grew by 14%, and China’s revenue grew by 23% from one year to the next. The company also extended its absolute leadership in High Performance Computing with 173 of the top 500 systems worldwide now operating at Lenovo.

Transformation business demonstrated solid progress. Smart IoT revenue almost quadrupled (+ 296%) from one year to the next driven by augmented reality and virtual reality, Smart Office and Internet of Things. Smart Infrastructure grew 37% from one year to the next as Network Function Virtualization started to generate revenue. And Smart Vertical’s revenue more than doubled (+ 133%) thanks to the strong growth of the Data Intelligence Business Group, smart healthcare and smart education solutions. Software and Services had a remarkable year with record revenue * of US $ 3.5 billion, an increase of 43.2% from one year to the next and became the catalysts for the Group’s general transformation.

Fourth quarter highlights:

The Group’s revenue for the quarter was US $ 10.6 billion, down 9.7% from one year to the next. Gross revenue was $ 77 million, and net revenue was $ 43 million.

Smart PCs and devices had a stronger quarter. Revenue was reduced by 4.4% from one year to the next, but gross revenue improved by 15% ($ 525 million compared to $ 458 million) from year to year, extending industry-leading profitability of the company by 1 full point for a record high of 6.2%.

PC volume outperformed the market by four points, extending the company’s leadership and leadership position in the global market. PC revenue surpassed the market in all regions of the world.

The Mobile Business Group was impacted by COVID-19 with the company’s main global smartphone factory in Wuhan being closed for most of the quarter. Despite this, the business leveraged its global manufacturing presence and produced 6 million phones during the quarter.

In the Data Center, the volume of servers continued its double-digit growth (14%) from one year to the next. Hiperescala’s revenue remained a challenge due to the significant drop in commodity prices, but non-hyperscale business revenue grew by almost 4% from one year to the next, driven by the key growth and profitability of the software-defined Infrastructure driver segments, Storage, Software and Services.

* Billed revenue

About Lenovo

Lenovo (HKSE: 992) (OTC Pink: LNVGY) is a $ 50 billion Fortune Global 500 company with 63,000 employees and operating in 180 markets around the world. Focused on an audacious vision to offer smarter technology to everyone, we are developing technologies that will change the world, creating a more inclusive, reliable and sustainable digital society. By designing, manufacturing and building the most complete portfolio of smart devices and infrastructures, we are also leading a smart transformation to create better experiences and opportunities for millions of customers around the world. To learn more, visit https://www.lenovo.com, follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, Weibo and read the latest news on our Storyhub.

LENOVO GROUP

FINANCIAL SUMMARY

For the fourth quarter and the full fiscal year ended March 31, 2020

(in millions of US $, except share data)

Fourth trimester

Fiscal year (EF) 2019/2020

Fourth trimester

Fiscal year (EF) 2018/2019

Change from previous year

EF 2019/2020

EF 2018/2019

Change from previous year

Recipe

10,579

11,710

(10)%

50,716

51,038

(1)%

Gross profit

1,861

1,895

(2)%

8,357

7,371

13%

Gross profit margin

17.6%

16.2%

1.4 point

16.5%

14.4%

2.1 points

Operational expenses

(1,695)

(1,622)

5%

(6,918)

(6,193)

12%

Relationship expenses / revenue

16.0%

13.9%

2.1 points

13.6%

12.1%

1.5 point

Operating profit

166

273

(39)%

1,439

1,178

22%

Other non-operating expenses – net

(89)

(93)

(5)%

(421)

(322)

31%

Gross Revenue

77

180

(57)%

1,018

856

19%

Taxation

(14)

(46)

(70)%

(213)

(199)

7%

Profit in the period / year

63

134

(53)%

805

657

22%

Minority interest

(20)

(16)

35%

(140)

(60)

129%

Profit attributable to shareholders

43

118

(64)%

665

597

12%

Earnings per share (USD cents)

Basic

0.36

1.00

(0.64)

5.58

5.01

0.57

Diluted

0.35

0.96

(0.61)

5.43

4.96

0.47

