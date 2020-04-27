The main smartphone manufacturers usually present a large number of patents on future terminals, although some of them do not finish seeing the light; and over time we have seen some quite curious. For example, Xiaomi has recently imagined what would the mobile of the future be like or Samsung, which a few days ago revealed its project on a tablet with built-in support. Now it has been Lenovo who has patented a curious device: a mobile that stands out for having a notch out.

Since the arrival of notch, many manufacturers have searched and introduced alternatives to offer a smartphone with a full screen, such as the water drop notch, the famous pop-up cameras or rotary mechanisms. However, it seems that Lenovo wants to go one step further with a future smartphone with a notch facing out, according to a patent they have revealed from 91mobiles. A patent that reveals that this peculiar notch would be placed in the upper left or right corner of the device.

It may interest you | New Motorola Edge and Edge + – Motorola’s first high-end in a long time to debut cascading display.

The company seems to have found a new way to have a notch for the front camera. without interfering with the screen. This new patent has been filed with the Chinese National Intellectual Property Administration (CNIPA) and shows a design for a mobile phone that stands out for having an inverse notch, offering a least curious aspect. In the images you can also see that this means that there will be a small bump or lump outwards at the top of the frame, where the front camera of the terminal will be located.

Lenovo patents a mobile with a reverse notch to offer a full screen

This new and peculiar way of incorporating the notch allows Lenovo the possibility of offering a terminal with an edge-to-edge screen without perforations or notch of any other type. The images show that this reverse notch protrudes from one of the upper corners of the phone frame, and the truth is that it looks somewhat uncomfortable. However, it is one more way of not having to sacrifice part of the screen.

A solution that could also be a good alternative to popular emerging mechanisms, which sacrifice IP rating and can cause durability problems. An outward notch that, according to rumors, could debut with Motorola’s upcoming Moto Z, which will probably be called Moto Z5, although for now all the details about this future project of the company are unknown.

For the moment it is just a patent, so you have to take this information as such, since this peculiar smartphone may never see the light or it will, even with a different design. It only remains to wait for Lenovo to rule on it for know all the details about this mysterious and peculiar smartphone that will make people talk.

Follow Andro4all