Lenovo – NEC LAVIE MINI and LAVIE Pro Mobile: maximum portability in two formats

The MINI is a pocket-sized convertible PC primarily for entertainment; the Pro Mobile is an ultralight 13 ”laptop for… whatever you need.

Lenovo introduces the latest devices in the LAVIE range from NEC Personal Computers, Ltd., a joint venture between Lenovo and NEC Corporation. The LAVIE MINI is an 8 ”laptop, the prototype ultra-portable PC built for premium fun and entertainment with great gaming accessories. For its part, the LAVIE Pro Mobile is committed to maximum durability and style while on the go. These new additions represent the latest word in innovation and minimalism, and both devices feature unmistakable LAVIE designs, fun and functional.

Lenovo’s New LAVIE MINI – NEC

The new LAVIE MINI pocket-size convertible PC is a truly revolutionary device. It is the smallest form factor to date, with the capacity and performance of a mobile processor up to 11th generation Intel Core i7 and Intel Iris Xe graphics. With an 8 ”WUXGA (1,920 x 1,200) touch panel, this new ultralight concept device has a Crystal White tone that gives it a translucent and ethereal look, and weighs only 579 grams, allowing it to be carried in any situation.

This mini computer has smart capabilities such as Modern Standby, IR camera with Windows Hello for contactless connection, and for easy typing, the circular-shaped number and symbol keys are the same size as the alphabet keys. The device includes a battery with a capacity of up to 26 wHr, WiFi 6, storage up to 256 GB SSD and a large memory of 16 GB LPDDR4. The logo on the LCD cover lights up when the PC is active and the keyboard is backlit for a premium look.

To personalize the experience, simply plug in the optional Gaming Controller into the LAVIE MINI to enjoy high-quality PC games. And when the game is paused, just remove the controller to transport only the PC. The controller includes all the features you’d expect in a familiar gaming layout, including vibration, left and right triggers, and analog thumbsticks.

It is also possible to enjoy the smooth gaming experience on a large TV by placing the PC in its optional Dock connected by HDMI. In addition to an HDMI connection, the Dock provides other input / output extensions, including various USB Type-C and A ports. The Dock can also charge the PC’s battery to extend gaming sessions.

Lenovo – NEC LAVIE Pro Mobile

The new LAVIE Pro Mobile 13 ”laptop comes in an attractive Navy Blue shade. Renowned for its ultra-light weight and durability, the new LAVIE Pro Mobile includes new features even more appealing to professionals on the go, including long battery life and a more comfortable typing experience, with improved button travel. 1.5 mm. The optimized lift function allows the keyboard to be positioned in the preferred position, raising it up to 180 degrees to increase the typing field by up to 19mm.

Incredibly thin and light, this notebook is made from advanced materials only used in aerospace, such as its carbon fiber shell. Weighing less than 889 grams and an ultra-slim 16.7 mm chassis, the LAVIE Pro Mobile features an up to 11th generation Intel Core i7 processor, Intel Iris Xe graphics and a battery life of up to 10 hours.

www.lenovo.com www.nec-lavie.jp