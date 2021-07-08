Lenovo Legion prepares new gaming laptops with AMD

Following the recent update of their entire family of gaming notebooks with the latest hardware from Intel, it appears that the Lenovo Legion are preparing to receive a new update with the introduction of new versions equipped by AMD.

This is how this leak detected by the user rogame on Twitter, originating from the UserBenchmark website, where it is confirmed that Lenovo is preparing the imminent launch of a new gaming laptop fully equipped with AMD hardware. And is that although the website does not indicate exactly which model it is, as collected from VideoCardZ, its specification sheet seems to point to a review of the latest Legion 5.

Lenovo already offers IdeaPad and Legion laptops based on the Ryzen 5000H series, it should be noted that all of these have been equipped to date with NVIDIA discrete graphics. Hence, the appearance of this first fully equipped Lenovo Legion gaming laptop by AMD seems to suggest that the manufacturer is working on the imminent addition of new high-end models based entirely on AMD hardware.







On the other hand, going back to the leaked model, it never ceases to surprise us that this Lenovo Legion 5 comes signed with an AMD Radeon RX 6600M GPU, one of the latest mid-range graphics designed for light games up to 1080p, based on the architecture RDNA 2 with a Navi 23 XM graphics core and about 1792 stream cores. And it is that despite the fact that AMD announced this SKU a month ago, it is still no computer has been launched that equips them.

In fact, currently this GPU doesn’t even officially support Radeon Adrenalin drivers, predicting a small delay That could certainly be affecting the announcement and availability of these new laptops.

However, given that a more complete revamp of these gaming laptops is expected, and given the different power requirements of AMD RDNA2 GPUs with a Legion 5 Pro designed to support 140W GPUs, we could still count on the ability to see other models equipped with the Radeon RX 6700M.