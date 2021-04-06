Lenovo Legion 2 Pro, this will be your cooling system | Technology

In the absence of Lenovo presenting its next gaming smartphone in a few days, its cooling system has leaked.

The Lenovo Legion 2 Pro He is scheduled to appear at an event on April 8. There is little left to know all its characteristics, but as usual some of them are coming to light in small leaks.

The latest information leaked refers to the refrigeration system that will help the terminal to keep the components at a good temperature at times of greatest workload or while charging the battery. The information has been posted on Antutu’s account on Weibo, the most popular Chinese social network.

According to this leak and the accompanying photographs, the Lenovo Legion 2 Pro will have a small fan at the rear. This system to extract the hot air from inside the terminal that the components usually generate, will be in the center of the rear casing, next to the set of cameras.

The brand’s first gaming mobile opted for a liquid cooling system, but this time the brand seems to have opted for air cooling, which does not have to be worse. The choice of one model or another depends on the device and the way to apply it, so we will have to wait to test the Legion 2 Pro to draw conclusions about it.

On the other hand, the phone is expected to integrate a massive 5,500 mAh battery and 90W fast charging (or even 110W). In Lenovo’s first gaming smartphone, the 5,000 mAh battery was divided into two 2,500 mAh batteries to disperse the heat from the terminal. For this reason the cameras also go in the central part of the rear case of the 2 Pro model.

In the leaked images it can also be seen that there is no selfie camera on the front, so it is implied that Lenovo has continued with the style of the first Legion that included a pop-up selfie camera on one of the sides, so as not to hinder the horizontal grip of the terminal while playing.

All these details are intuited in the photos, such as the USB-C port on one side (or top of this gaming mobile). Also on the rear you can see two cameras, an LED flash, the Legion logo. What is not detected well is whether the touch will be flat or there will be a separation between the two white sides and the center. All will be confirmed next Thursday, April 8 during the presentation.