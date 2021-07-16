Lenovo introduces the ThinkStation P350 as a gateway to its workstations

Lenovo has announced its new generation of ThinkStation P350 workstations. A family for input range very interesting, since it allows access to the company’s catalog of workstations at the cheapest price.

Lenovo offers the ThinkStation P350 in three different formats to, while maintaining a compact size, adapt to all needs: Tower, Small Form Factor (SFF) and Tiny. The first two versions can equip processors Intel Xeon W or Core i9 eleventh generation with eight processing cores.

For graphics, Lenovo offers professional NVIDIA dedicated graphics, from the entry-level T1000 to RTX 5000. RAM memory capacity rises up to 128 Gbytes of DDR4-3200 MHz, while the internal storage is also very large, with M.2 PCIe SSD and available 3.5 and 2.5-inch slots for hard drives of up to 6 Tbytes.

Its connectivity lives up to expectations with Thunderbolt 4.0, Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5, as well as USB ports and internal PCIe 4.0 expansion slots.

The ThinkStation P350 Tiny is the smallest version in size of the new generation and according to the company it is the smallest workstation in the industry with less than 1 liter. Despite its size, it offers uncompromising performance in a 96% smaller form factor than a traditional desktop.

Powered by 11th Gen Intel Core processors, graphics are powered by dedicated NVIDIA pros, P1000 / T600 models. It can include up to 64 Gbytes of DDR4 memory, NVMe solid-state drives for storage, and extensive connectivity despite its ultra-compact size.

Lenovo ThinkStation P350, prices

Interesting this series, the offer of entry level Lenovo’s most powerful powerhouse that comes with a full suite of size options that can scale across a variety of industries and their respective workflows. From engineering and architecture to finance, STEM / higher education and medicine, these new desktop workstations offer versatile, flexible, and ISV-certified performance in the size that best suits users’ needs and work environment.

With the option to pre-install Windows 10, Ubuntu and Red Hat Linux, Lenovo’s new entry-level machines to your workstation platform, will be available on July 23 in some regions and with contained prices for what they offer:

ThinkStation P350 Tower for $ 969.SFF: Starting at $ 949; Tiny: Starting at $ 899.

For more information and other models, you can access the Lenovo web portal for workstations.