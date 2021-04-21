Lenovo IdeaPad 3 Chromebook will renew the cheapest line

Gradually regaining normalcy and mobility, more and more people spend the week working halfway between the office and home. A scenario that seems to be perfect for Lenovo, who seems to be preparing the arrival of the new IdeaPad 3 Chromebook, an update of one of the cheapest lines among Chromebooks.

As they share from About Chromebooks, this new model will once again bet on portability, with a thickness of just 1.7 cm and a weight of 1.31 kilograms achieved through the use of a plastic chassis. And it is that its advanced versions will equip a screen of 14 inches with a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels, with two variants between TN and IPS panels; driven by a MediaTek MT8183 processor (ditching the Intel Celerons of its predecessor), along with 4 GB of LPDDR4x RAM and two 32 or 64 GB eMMC 5.1 internal storage options.

Other features include an integrated 720p webcam with a privacy shutter, dual 2-watt stereo speakers, or its small but sufficient connectivity, with wireless support for WiFi 5 and Bluetooth 4.2, and a selection of ports including a USB- C 2.0 intended for charging or video output, a USB-A 2.0, a microSD card reader, and a 3.5 mm jack connector for microphone and headphones.

However, Lenovo is expected to distribute other options after international marketing, including an even smaller model, with a basic internal configuration and a 1366 x 768 pixel TN display lower resolution, in line with the current model available.

Availability and price

Although at the moment Lenovo has not shared any information officially, given the specification sheet, everything indicates that the new IdeaPad 3 Chromebook will repeat as an inexpensive device focused on the mid-low range, so it would not be surprising to see some tremendously cheap prices even below 400 euros.

Thus, it has already been anticipated that this laptop will be available in two blue and gray color options, with a single non-backlit keyboard option.