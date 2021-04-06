Lenovo IdeaCentre Mini 5i: a minicomputer dressed for the occasion

It has a small size, but enough power for day to day without problem. Also, decorate.

If you look at it from above, it occupies the same size as a coaster, however, it is capable of mounting up to a 10th generation Intel Core i7 processor (Comet Lake) … because we assume that you have noticed that, according to its ports, this Lenovo is a… desktop computer? In addition to its size, it also stands out for its finish, with the sides reminiscent of recycled paper and with the aforementioned upper face covered in fabric.

194 x 182.4 x 40 mm. Up to 32 GB of DDR4 RAM, SSD up to 512 GB or hard drive up to 2 TB, Bluetooth 5.0, WiFi 6, ethernet, 4x USB 3.1 and HDMI and Displayport outputs (multiscreen).

