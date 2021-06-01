Lenovo Elite, a new guarantee that offers the refund of laptops and tablets in case of failure during the first year | Technology

Lenovo has introduced a new warranty for its products. Lenovo Elite covers the cost of laptops and tablets for up to one year after purchase in the event of a technical failure.

“A program that shows the confidence that the company has in the quality of its products, since it offers the customer the possibility of receiving a refund of the price they paid at the time for a device, if it experiences a technical failure” as described Lenovo this new warranty program.

Lenovo Elite promises to repair the device, at no cost to the owner, and in addition, the company will refund the customer the full amount paid for that product on purchase. Explain in the statement that there is a refund € 1,000 limited for laptops and € 300 for tablets, a price that is above many of the company’s products, although not all.

This guarantee may be applied to all purchases made in retail stores before April 30, 2022 of laptops and tablets, except for the company’s Think range, which is usually above those 1,000 euros limit.

The customer may request a refund and repair of the product if the failure has been detected between one month after purchase and one year (between 31 and 365 days after purchase), so it has 11 months of coverage. Technical failures that may occur in that first month correspond to the establishment where it was purchased and Lenovo is not responsible.

The repair, which does not cover drops or bumps, only technical failures of the device, must be carried out in a repair center authorized by Lenovorepair within that period of time. To benefit from this new guarantee, customers can sign up for Lenovo Elite on this website within a maximum period of 15 days after purchase.

The customer receives an email to confirm the registration in this guarantee. If after registering and within the period, a failure occurs, you must go to the technical service to request the repair and on the web you can claim a refund of the purchase within 30 days after the repair.

With this program Lenovo wants to demonstrate to its potential customers that its products are reliable and encourage those who are looking for a new laptop or tablet to choose a model from the company such as the IdeaPad series or the Lenovo Tab tablets.