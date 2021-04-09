Lenovo announces the Legion Phone Duel 2 and it’s awesome

Lenovo has presented the Legion Phone Duel 2 in society and, as we expected, it is a high-performance smart phone with a spectacular design that will attract attention wherever its lucky owner shows it.

You already know that the level of smart phones does not stop growing and with Gaming as a claim, manufacturers are producing really impressive terminals. The Legion Phone Duel 2 is a good sample based on an AMOLED multi-touch screen from almost 7 inches diagonal, with FDH + resolution, HDR10 + support and the highest refresh rates available in the industry today: 144 Hz on the panel and 720Hz touch sampling from your digitizer.

Its main engine is the highest performance that Qualcomm offers for this year, the Snapdragon 888 with eight-core Kyro 680 CPU (up to 2.84 GHz) and the new Adreno 660 GPU that promises a 35% increase in graphics performance. The amount of memory is insane, well above the average installed in PCs and with versions that will reach up to 18 Gbytes. The internal storage is at its level, up to 512 Gbytes of capacity with the fastest interface on mobile, UFS 3.1.

Obviously, the great power of the components requires a refrigeration system at your height and Lenovo has you covered on several levels. A passive cooling vapor chamber and also an active Twin Turbo-Fan cooling system. It is the first time that it has been mounted externally and that small fan in the center of the back where the main camera is also located is visible to the user.

Cameras that have also been improved with a retractable and motorized front with a 44 megapixel Samsung sensor and a dual rear with two high-resolution sensors.

Another outstanding section comes from the battery. Or batteries to be precise because ride two on both sides of the SoC with 2750 mAh for a total of 5,500 mAh and fast charging of 90 watts that can be fully charged in just 30 minutes. Quite a record, although there is a ‘trick’, two USB Type C ports that allow charging them simultaneously.

Completing a awesome setup, talk about its stereo speakers and the four microphones with noise reduction technology, Dolby Atmos support with double amplifier and that promises a great experience in multimedia and games. The fingerprint sensor is under the screen and there is no lack of Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2 and of course 5G.

Lenovo Legion Phone Duel 2, specifications

Screen

6.92-inch AMOLED, HDR10 +, 144 Hz

Resolution

1080 x 2460 pixels – Gorilla Glass 5

SoC

Qualcomm Snapdragon 888

Memory

18 – 16 -12 GB

Storage

256 – 512 GB

Frontal camera

Powered 44 MP, f / 2.0, 24mm (wide), 1 / 2.65 ″, 1.0µm, AF

Rear camera

Dual configuration:

64 MP, f / 1.9, 25mm (wide), 1 / 1.32 ″, 1.0µm, PDAF

16 MP, f / 2.2, 123˚, 16mm (ultrawide), 1.0µm

Video 8K @ 24fps, 4K @ 30 / 60fps, 1080p @ 30/60 / 240fps

Connectivity

5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, 2 USB-C

Drums

5,500 mAh (dual) with 90W wired fast charge

Dimensions

176 x 78.5 x 9.9 mm – 259 grams

Operating system

Android 11

In Titanium White and Ultimate Black color finishes, the Legion Phone Duel 2 will be available in China this April and will arrive in Europe in May and rest of Asia in two versions:

Legion Phone Duel 2 with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage capacity will be priced at 799 euros. Legion Phone Duel 2 with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage capacity will be priced at 999 euros.

We do not know price and availability of the model with 18 GB, but with the previous ones it is enough to conclude that we are before a spectacular superphone inside and out, the definitive mobile for games with the permission of ASUS.