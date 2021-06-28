Lenovo announces smart alarm clock with Google Assistant

Lenovo continues to bet on devices for the home. The company has launched the Lenovo Smart Clock 2, its new smart alarm clock that competes with devices like the Amazon Echo Show 5. This second generation changes its appearance, adds new accessories and maintains the Google Assistant, among other novelties.

The renewed design is one of the main changes compared to the first generation. Now the 4-inch screen it is located higher and with an angle that will allow to see better the content from different positions. It keeps the volume control in the upper area, as well as the button to mute the microphone in the back.

The Lenovo Smart Clock 2 doesn’t come alone. The Chinese multinational has launched a wireless charger that attaches to the bottom of the smart alarm clock. It has Qi technology and allows you to charge up to a mobile. A priori, the charger, which will be sold separately, is just an accessory to get rid of more elements and cables on the bedside table. It does not provide special functions, beyond charging the terminal wirelessly.

Google Assistant and 3-Watt Speaker for Lenovo’s New Smart Alarm Clock

The Lenovo Smart Clock 2 arrives with Google Assistant. The user will be able to carry out commands through the voice and ask the assistant to, for example, play music or set an alarm. It also has an interface that is capable of displaying relevant information, such as the weather, multimedia content, images, etc.

Lenovo’s new smart alarm clock enables set alarms via Google Assistant or through its touch interface. It is possible to choose different types of alarm clock. Among them, one with relaxing sounds or another that adapts the colors of the screen, changing the tones and brightness every second, for a less annoying awakening.

At the hardware level, Lenovo’s smart alarm clock includes an MT8167S processor with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of internal memory. The speaker, located at the rear of the device has a power by 3W. They are sufficient features for a device designed to be placed in the bedroom.

Lenovo has confirmed that its Smart Clock 2 will hit stores during the month of September. It will be available at a price of 89.99 euros.

